Three dates in three days!

Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick went out for the third night in a row and this time, they were feeling sporty! The pair was on hand to watch the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116 to 113 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Sunday -- and were thrilled with the outcome, after betting money on the game.

Bristowe, 33, and Tartick, 30, have Brandi Cyrus to thank for their basketball and wine date night! The duo took to their Instagram Stories to document the event and thank Miley Cyrus' older sister.

"Shout out to Brandi for hooking it up! Thanks, Brandi. We're having a great time. I totally love basketball," Bristowe quipped with a confused look.

"No hockey sticks and pucks here," Tartick teased of the Canadian-born Bristowe. "She doesn't know what's going on!"

Following the game, the pair used their winnings to grab dinner and drinks, where Tartick ordered a Canadian beer, much to Bristowe's delight.

"I think he ordered a Canadian beer to flirt with me," she gushed.

"It's like water back in Buffalo," Tartick said of his hometown.

After some sushi and oysters, the duo realized they were the last people in the restaurant with only their bottle of white wine left to keep them company.

"We're closing the restaurant down," Tartick exclaimed, holding up the bottle of wine.

"He's so cute!" Bristowe flirted.

This night out followed their Saturday date, where they belted out a Queen song, shared drinks and flirted on social media. Their first date came on Friday night, where they went out to dinner and dancing.

The dating spree comes just days after Tartick exclusively told ET's Lauren Zima that he planned to take Bristowe out on a date.

“She is a down-to-Earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor," Tartick gushed. "She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

Prior to their burgeoning relationship, Bristowe had been engaged to Shawn Booth since 2015. They announced their split in November. For his part, Tartick was a finalist on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

