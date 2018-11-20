Kaitlyn Bristowe Thought She and Ex Shawn Booth Would 'Get Through It'

Kaitlyn Bristowe is getting candid.

The former Bachelorette star opened up about her recent split from fiancee Shawn Booth on Tuesday's episode of her podcast, Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe, revealing that she thought she and Booth would "end up together." The couple announced their shocking split earlier this month, after three years together.

“It’s been a really hard few months now,” Bristowe confessed. “I really did think we’d get through it.”

“To be honest, I thought we would choose the road where we would end up together,” she continued, getting emotional. “I just never took our commitment or being engaged, lightly at all. I had the mindset of doing whatever it took to make it work.”

As for what went wrong, the 33-year-old revealed that she and Booth hit a "crossroads" during their recent trip to her native Canada.

"With all the hard moments in life come life lessons and that’s what I need to take from all of this,” she expressed. “Sometimes you need to take a moment and take a step back to think about what you are fighting for and if it makes sense for your long-term happiness.”

“There were some important fundamental values that weren’t lining up,” she shared, adding that there were also “some things we’d probably never see eye-to-eye on." "We were left with no choice but to be honest with ourselves and each other," she explained.

It was that lack of being on the same page that Bristowe said ended their relationship, no matter how "real" their love was. "You need that foundation and you need that partnership if it's going to last forever," she insisted.

In a statement to ET following their breakup, the two declared their intention to remain friends, which Bristowe maintained on her podcast, explaining that she'll still be seeing his dog, Tucker.

“I think I’ve been grieving this for a while,” she admitted. “And knowing that Tucker isn’t in my home anymore. … Sometimes I feel like he was almost the glue to our relationship. I clearly love that dog so much, but I will still see him.”

“I also wanted to say thank you to everyone who has respected this decision and for all the kind messages,” Bristowe told her listeners. “I know that there are so many bright days ahead and, in a weird way, as much I was dreading releasing that statement and accepting it was the end, it has let me close the door on that thought of forever and start envisioning my new future ahead, which I am excited about.”

Booth broke his silence on the breakup last week, thanking fans for their support. "I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years," he wrote. "You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys."

A source told ET earlier this month that Booth and Bristowe were essentially "estranged" in the weeks leading up to their split, while another source said it was a matter of just "growing apart." See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

