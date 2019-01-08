Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe may find love again, and once again -- with a member of Bachelor Nation!

ET’s Lauren Zima spoke to Bachelorette alumni Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann Tuesday afternoon, just hours after they helped host a live viewing party for The Bachelor’s big, three-hour premiere Monday night on ABC.

Tartick, 30, revealed to Zima that earlier on Tuesday, he’d filmed an episode of Bristowe’s popular podcast,Off the Vine, and that during it -- he asked her out on a date! The 33-year-old said yes. The full interaction can be heard on her upcoming episode.

Fans had been shipping the two in recent weeks, and they’d engaged in flirty back-and-forth comments on social media.

The Buffalo native said of the Canadian, “She is a down-to-Earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women.”

The two will both be in Denver soon, and Tartick will take Bristowe out there. “We both love wine!” he said, noting he plans to impress her with his restaurant selection. He explained that Bristowe teasingly put him on the spot on her podcast, asking him when he planned to pop the date question.

Bristowe has been single since her split from fiance Shawn Booth, which the two announced in November. They’d been together since he proposed to her on The Bachelorette in 2015.

Tartick and Horstmann were both finalists on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018. The two said they’re open to returning to reality TV, possibly even Bachelor in Paradise, but that right now it is too soon to make a definitive call on the future. (Paradise starts filming this summer.)

