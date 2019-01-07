'The Bachelor': ET Will Be Live Blogging Colton Underwood's Premiere!

Colton Underwood's Bachelor premiere is almost here.

Four months after the 26-year-old former football player was announced as Bachelor No. 23, it's finally time to see his journey to find love -- and ET is live blogging the entire three-hour live premiere! From the most noteworthy limo exits to the craziest virgin jokes (come on, we know there'll be a couple) to the lucky lady who wins Colton's first impression rose, it's sure to be a night to remember.

Thirty women will be competing for Colton's heart this season, including a couple of beauty queens, a woman who has never been kissed, and another whose job description is listed as "Sloth." At this point, it's anyone's game.

But until those ladies -- and Colton himself -- arrive at the Bachelor mansion, check out what Colton told ET viewers can expect from his season, from night one and beyond. The Bachelor premieres Monday at 5 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

