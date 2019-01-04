Colton Underwood's season ofThe Bachelor kicks off on Monday, and it looks like we already have a new villain!

ET has an exclusive sneak peek of next week's season premiere, in which the women appear to have picked out public enemy No. 1 after one hopeful steals our Bachelor for the fourth time in one night.

"So, I was just talking to Colton. So, that was great, but I got interrupted... by what's her name," Tahzjuan says in the clip, as she joins a group of contestants at the cocktail party.

"Catherine interrupted you?" asks Onyeka, instantly knowing who Tahzjuan was talking about.

"I walked away, and he said, 'Fourth time's the charm?'" Tahzjuan dishes.

"Four times? Everyone should get a chance to talk to him. Everyone! And I told her that," Onyeka reveals, before spilling more in her confessional.

"What the hell! I can't believe she stole Colton again. I thought we had a great conversation, we hugged it out afterwards and everything," she tells the camera. "But obviously she doesn't care at all."

"It's really frustrating because I have been waiting patiently and being respectful to all the other girls to get my time," Courtney adds. "Catherine's just being straight-up rude."

ET spoke with Underwood at his official Bachelor photo shoot before night one, where he revealed that the season premiere could see him getting close to a woman -- or two.

"I'm going to live in the moment," he said. "[I] could [kiss] all of them, I could [kiss] none of them."

As for that whole virginity thing, the 26-year-old former football player anticipated it becoming a hot topic on the first night. "I'm sure they're going to have their questions, and I'm willing to answer [them]," he shared. "I can't speak on their behalf, I don't know what they're going to ask and how they're gonna feel about it. But I'm just going to be present in the moment and enjoy every second I have."

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour live premiere Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

