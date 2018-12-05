Colton Underwood started The Bachelor as a virgin -- but he might not have ended it that way!

ET's Lauren Zima exclusively sat down with the 26-year-old former NFL player at his official Bachelor photo shoot before the season started, where he revealed that there was a possibility he could have had sex for the first time while filming the show.

"It's about finding the person that's for me, and that's going to, you know, obviously share a very special moment," Underwood expressed, confirming that he wasn't waiting for marriage, or holding onto his virginity for religious reasons.

The philanthropist first revealed to audiences that he was a virgin during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette -- explaining that he just hadn't found the right time or person -- and famously asked host Chris Harrison for advice about the next week's fantasy suites moments before Kufrin sent him home. Though Harrison has previously joked to ET about giving Underwood the birds and the bees talk this time around, Underwood wasn't too worried about it.

"We're gonna cross that bridge when we get there," he shared of how he'll handle fantasy suites, coyly saying he didn't want to "speak in definitives" when it came to losing his virginity even before the Bachelor rite of passage. "It’s just all depending on where my feelings are."

"I said I'm waiting for someone that has the right heart. I’m waiting to be madly in love with somebody, so if that happens by the time fantasy suites comes around, so be it," he added.

First, however, Underwood has to get through night one, and as he admitted to ET, while millions of viewers at home know about his virginity, the women might want to talk it out face to face.

"I'm sure they're going to have their questions, and I'm willing to answer them," he insisted. "I can't speak on their behalf, I don't know what they're going to ask and how they're gonna feel about it. But, you know, I'm just going to be present in the moment and enjoy every second I have."

Underwood's virginity has been a focus of his Bachelor season since it was revealed he got the gig in September, and has been not-so-subtly incorporated into several promotional materials. First, there was his tagline, "What does he have to lose?" and then a new poster, posing the Bachelor as Steve Carell's character in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

"I'm really excited, in all seriousness, to get by the whole cocktail joke version of him being a virgin and talking about his virginity and everyone's kind of laughing about it, and get to the reason of why he is the way he is, what he stands for, what it means to him and how he got to this point," Harrison told ET last week.

"He's a very open, vulnerable guy this season, very emotional, so I was kind of proud of him. I give him a lot of credit because it wasn't easy to do. It's not easy to come on as a man and say, 'Here I am, this is what happened, and this is why.' But he did this season," he continued. "It's a great, great season and credit to him."

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

