Colton Underwood is our first virgin Bachelor -- but he's ready to stop talking about it.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with fellow Bachelorette alum, and friend of Underwood's, Blake Horstmann, at KIIS FM's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball, presented by Capital One, in Los Angeles on Friday, where he revealed that our new Bachelor is "getting sick of" all that focus on his virginity.

"I don't know if insensitive is the word, because he's very open about it," Horstmann said of promotional materials for Underwood's upcoming season, which have hinted at him losing his V-card. "He has no problem talking about it, which I respect a lot. But I mean, even he's getting sick of it... It's all it is, it seems like."

Horstmann hung out with Underwood on Tuesday, at a Denver Nuggets basketball game. The former Bachelor candidate said he didn't "pry" for details of how Underwood's season went down, and he has "no idea" if he's still a virgin after wrapping the show. Horstmann did reveal, however, that Underwood is "happy."

"He's doing good. He's happy," he shared. "There's some drama [on the upcoming season], from what I've heard. He's been very hush hush, even with me, so I'm kind of mad at him about that, but it's going to be a fun season."

"Honestly, I don't know what happens at the end, but I heard it's something that's never happened before. So I can pitch that, but I don't know what exactly happened," he teased.

Fans were divided when Underwood was announced as The Bachelor in September, over Horstman and Jason Tartick, other contestants from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. Horstmann previously told ET that he found out just hours before the reveal that he didn't get the gig, but he has no hard feelings.

"Absolutely. I do [think Underwood was the right choice]. I don't think there was really a wrong choice, between me, Jason and Colton, so we're all very supportive of him," he said, adding that he hasn't closed the door on being the Bachelor in the future. "Honestly, if I'm single and everything, I would [do it]. I really believe in that process, I'll defend it to the day I die, so yeah, I think I would, if the opportunity arises."

For now, Horstmann is single, though he knows exactly what he wants in a woman. "I don't really have a type, physically, but personality-wise, I like an independent, strong woman, someone who will clap back, put me in my place. I like that," he expressed.

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

