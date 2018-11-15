Colton Underwood's New 'Bachelor' Poster Hints at His Virginity

Colton Underwood is the first virgin Bachelor, and the show won't let us forget it!

Bachelor host Chris Harrison unveiled a brand new poster for Underwood's upcoming season of the ABC dating show, with his tagline front and center: "What does he have to lose?"

Underwood, whose season debuts on Jan. 7, famously opened up about his virginity while competing for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette. He was announced as the Bachelor in September, after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, where he had a brief relationship with Tia Booth.

As if that drama wasn't enough of a reason to watch, ABC also decided to throw some puppies into the mix, with a new 30-second promo which debuted on Wednesday. Check it out below.

Like always, fans were divided when Underwood was revealed as the Bachelor, but Harrison told ET just days after the announcement that Bachelor Nation was in for a treat.

"Colton's going to be good TV, and that is the reason we chose him," he said. "He probably won't have his shirt on after night one, so it's going to be a good season."

As for Underwood's virginity, Harrison thinks that'll be good TV too.

"Well, this year, because I know he's the Bachelor, I brought in props, so there's going to be a big presentation of what happens in the fantasy suite [with] 3D models," he joked. "It really gets interesting, and I'm going to bring my son in as well, who is a teenager, so I can knock out the talk."

"No, but it's part of the storyline, the fact that Colton's a virgin, clearly. How will the women react to that? How is he going to handle that? It's something that he's obviously dealt with his entire life and he got emotional about it. About when he was in the NFL and having to fake it," Harrison continued. "So, we are going to deal with that. We'll dive into that."

See more in the video below.

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

