Inside 'The Bachelor' Mansion Following the Malibu Fires (Exclusive)

The Bachelormansion is still standing!

Following reports that the $7.4 million property was in harm's way as a result of the devastating wildfires in California, ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the owner, Marshall Haraden, who showed us around his iconic home.

Haraden, a retired fireman, discussed the "anxiety" that set in as the fire approached.

"It was coming at a pretty good clip and I had my wife and three of my kids back at the house and we were getting ready for a wedding," Haraden revealed. "[We] had to move all these flowers and everything to the garage down in L.A."

After leaving his home, Haraden got a call from a friend who told him, "Your house is gone." But, a few hours later, Haraden got a call that, though the front building on his property was destroyed, his house remained "untouched."

Once Haraden confirmed that only the building that housed his pool equipment and air conditioning units was destroyed, his stress level came "way down."

"Everything that's here that's burnt can be replaced and rebuilt better than it was the first time," he said.

And rebuild he will, largely, he quipped, to help keep host Chris Harrison employed. "Chris, you got nothing to worry about. I got your back," Haraden promised.

"[Harrison] called to make sure I was OK and I said, 'Don't worry, your jobs secure,'" Haraden continued. "He's a great guy, super guy. He's exactly what you see is what you get. No hidden agenda, no nothing. He's a rock star."

Though the mansion wasn't destroyed, it does smell of smoke.

"There were a couple of windows that were probably cracked when we left in a hurry," Haraden said. "Upstairs there might have been one or two or something like that and the wind. The house definitely inhaled some bad air."

Bachelor fans need not worry about how the damage will impact upcoming seasons of the show. Colton Underwood's upcoming season already wrapped filming at the location, while Haraden assured he'd have "plenty of time" to rebuild before the next season begins filming.

The mansion is still standing, perhaps in large part thanks to Ava Friedman, a 16-year-old neighbor who alerted firefighters to approaching flames.

"These brave men and women went to the fire as soon as we told them this, and thankfully they put it out," Friedman told ET. "I'm just happy there wasn't any more damage."

For his part, Haraden was certainly thankful for Friedman's intervention. "She's a young, nice kid, and my neighbor. I don't get to see her often, but I'm grateful to her," he said.

