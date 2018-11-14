Another Bachelor baby is on the way!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who are set to marry in January, are expecting their first child, Us Weekly reports.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham, 26, tells the magazine, adding that she made her fiancé read the results. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

In a sweet Instagram post, the couple showed off sonogram photos of their little one. Wearing a gray sweater dress in the images, Burnham is glowing as she plants a sweet kiss on Luyendyk, 37. In a second pic, the pair gaze lovingly at the first photos of their bundle of joy.

The couple got engaged earlier this year following the 22nd season of The Bachelor. Luyendyk initially popped the question to Becca Kufrin on the show, before changing his mind and choosing Burnham. Following the controversy, the pair officially got engaged on the After The Final Rose special in March.

In May, the duo announced their wedding date and location on The View. The nuptials will take place in Maui, Hawaii, at the Haiku Mill on Jan. 12. The tropical affair will be relatively small, with 120 guests in attendance for the destination ceremony.

Since announcing their wedding date, the couple's been in full planning mode, releasing stunning engagement portraits, celebrating with a gorgeous bridal shower and revealing the invites for the event.

ET caught up with the blushing bride last month, where she gushed over her dream wedding, which she previously said was "relatively stress-free."

"Girls dream about getting married in Hawaii," Burnham said. "It’s a beautiful destination wedding spot, and I’m very lucky."

She also gave a bit of insight into her custom made "elegant and understated" gown by designer Hayley Paige, something Luyendyk doesn't "have a whole lot of input" in.

"I vibe with her so well. We have very similar interests and style. I’m very girly. She’s very girly. She likes glitter. I like glitter, so it works. She understands what I’m looking for," Burnham said of the designer. "...Oh, my gosh, it’s stunning. She is amazing. I literally get so excited just thinking about it because she’s great."

As for Luyendyk, he was hoping that his Kenneth Cole tux will be "very clean [and] simple," while having "something with a little bit extra."

