Lauren Burnham is getting ready to say “I do” to Arie Luyendyk Jr.!



The 26-year-old former Bachelor winner celebrated her bridal shower over the weekend in her hometown, Virginia Beach, Virginia. The couple seemed to have a magical time at the event, with Burnham and Luyendyk Jr., 36, both taking to Instagram to document the tropical-themed fête.



Burnham first shared a sweet video of her shimmying with what appears to be her bridesmaids. Fans may recognize one of the ladies as Jacqueline Trumbull, who also appeared on Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor.

“We’re getting Maui’d,” Burnham captioned the video, referencing the couple’s upcoming nuptials in Maui, Hawaii.

Back in May, the couple revealed on The View that they’d be tying the knot on Jan. 12 at the Haiku Mill. Burnham celebrated that announcement over the weekend, with adorable cookies featuring their wedding date. Other decorative cookies featured the pair’s names.

Burnham also shared a pic with her mom, Pamela, and a video of her fiancé dancing with her grandmother.

Luyendyk Jr. didn’t miss the chance to celebrate his bride-to-be! The former IndyCar driver posted a breathtaking shot of Burnham lounging in a pool. In the pic, Burnham appears topless with her back to the camera, while looking out at beautiful palm trees. “My paradise 😎,” he captioned the snap.

He also took to his Instagram Story to share more pics from the weekend. There was a group shot of the girls on a yacht, a photo of Burnham posing with her dad, Dave, and pics showing off the beautiful setup for the event.

The former Bachelor star also admired his girl with two videos -- one of him checking Burnham out while she danced and another cheering her on as she belted out “Baby Got Back” at karaoke.

Luyendyk Jr. also shared what he was up to over the weekend, claiming “boys have been kicked out” in a pic of three guys carrying golf clubs.

The groom-to-be also revealed the couple’s wedding hashtag, with Burnham’s younger brother, Luke, modeling a t-shirt. On one side the shirt reads, “Last Lauren Standing,” likely a reference to the multiple girls named Lauren who frequently appear on The Bachelor. The back of the shirt says, “sArienotsArie,” a play on the phrase, “sorry not sorry.”

Last month ET caught with the pair, who revealed that wedding planning wasn’t as stressful as they imagined.

"I thought I'd be more of a bridezilla, honestly, but I'm not stressing much at all," Burnham said. "So it's been great. We're just having fun picking out different details for our wedding."

Since getting engaged on The Bachelor finale earlier this year the pair has already bought a house and released engagement pics! The next step is a family, but the couple cautions that it could be a while.



"I think it's one step at a time," Luyendyk Jr. said of a timeline for kids.

"We're focused on the wedding and our house," Burnham added. "I don't think you can plan for something like that. I think it happens when it happens."

