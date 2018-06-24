Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal They Bought a House

With their wedding still several months away, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham checked off another major milestone in their relationship.

The Bachelor alums revealed on Instagram that they bought a house together, posting complimentary photos to celebrate.

"Officially new home owners!🏡" Burnham wrote in the caption of her photo.

Officially new home owners!🏡 A post shared by Lauren Burnham (@laureneburnham) on Jun 24, 2018 at 3:21pm PDT

Luyendyk echoed Burnham's glee with his photo, and hilariously noted, "Annnnnd I have blue pants to match our door 💁🏼‍♂️😂"

In May, the couple announced on The View their plans to marry on January 12, in Maui, Hawaii, at the Haiku Mill. Luyendyk also noted that the wedding would not be televised, and was to be a "private" event with about 100 guests.

"I think if we could get married tomorrow we would," Burnham said of why they're tying the knot so quickly. "We're just really happy with each other. We vibe well together and are ready for the next step."

Luyendyk made headlines after proposing to Burnham on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, just one day after the show aired his brutal breakup with Becca Kufrin. Luyendyk had originally proposed to Kufrin in his finale, before changing his mind weeks later to pursue a relationship with Burnham, his runner-up.

