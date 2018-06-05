Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Reveals What Happened to Her Engagement Ring From Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Did Becca Kufrin pull a Mariah Carey? Not so much.

The Bachelorette star appeared on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed the fate of her Neil Lane engagement ring from her ex-fiance, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Fans saw Becca take the ring off in brutal televised breakup from last season’s Bachelor finale, and when host Jimmy Kimmel asked if she kept the diamond sparkler, the 28-year-old reality star replied, “No, good riddance, no. Well, I gave it back to him when he ended things.”

“Does he have it?” Jimmy asked of the accessory.

“I don’t know, that’s a good question,” Becca pondered. “I don’t know if he has it.”

As for her ex appearing on her season of The Bachelorette, Becca confirmed to ET’s Lauren Zima that Arie does come on the show. “He will show up, yes,” she disclosed to ET. "We do have a conversation and you’ll just have to see that unfold."

On JKL, Becca added, “I will say [that] I did tell him to ‘get out,’ and he finally listened to me once and for all.” She also revealed that Arie’s fiancée, Lauren Burnham, “waited out in a golf cart.”

Becca wasn’t wearing her engagement ring during Monday’s appearance on the late-night show, despite previously confirming that she is engaged.

“I have to save it for the big reveal. Can’t give the guy away, can’t give the ring away,” she told Kimmel, adding that she’s “very certain” of her choice.

As for Arie, he previously announced that his wedding to Lauren will take place on Jan. 12 and will not be televised.

“I honestly don’t care. Yeah, it doesn’t bother me,” Becca previously told ET. “I’m happy for them, good for them. And I’m just focused on me and my journey. I do wish them the best though.”

So, will she attend their wedding? “I mean, if there’s an open bar and I could get an invite,” she teased. “Hopefully, I could get a plus one, I don’t know!”

In this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, Becca took a bat to items that reminded her of Arie during her first date with Blake. Here's what she told ET about letting it all out:

