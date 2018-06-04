'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Takes a Bat to Items That Remind Her of Arie on First Date With Blake (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin is letting go of her frustrations with Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the best way possible!

In an exclusive first look from an all-new episode of The Bachelorette, the 28-year-old reality star smashes a slew of items that remind her of her ex-fiancé while on a one-on-one date with Blake Horstmann.

For the "Rage Room" date, Becca and the Colorado sales rep, also 28, receive help from Lil Jon, who encourages the two to "hit it with a sledgehammer." That includes bottles of champagne, a fish tank and multiple TVs playing footage of Arie proposing to her on season 22 of The Bachelor.

"Break those hearts like Arie broke yours," the rapper exclaims in the clip, as Becca calls the game "therapeutic."

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Becca and Blake in March, where they opened up about the one-on-one date that will be played out on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Becca explained that at one point during the game, she smashes the couch that Arie broke up with her on, to be with his runner-up (and now fiancée), Lauren Burnham.

"I have been saying like, 'I wanna burn this gray couch, I hate that couch,' and you saw it in teasers all the time, so the fact that they set that up, I'm like, 'I have been waiting for this moment,'" she said.

Blake chimed in, telling ET that it especially "felt good" watching Becca smash the proposal footage.

"Yeah, the proposal footage was weird," he confessed. "It was weird at first, to, like, see that on a loop, but to see how much she wanted to destroy that was... it felt good."

With 21 suitors left, Becca definitely has some big decisions to make in the episodes airing over the next few weeks. At the time of our interview, we had to ask her which three guys were sticking out as frontrunners.

"Well, obviously Blake, just because we had such a fun date today," she shared. "He's so cute. On the very first night, he was somebody who just made me laugh the entire time I was with him. He just made me feel comfortable and at ease. And so, I know how intense and intimidating the first one-on-one [date] can be, and I'm like, 'I just want somebody that can hopefully loosen up, who can make me laugh.'"

"I really like Garrett [Yrigoyen], too," she added. "And then there's a guy named Ricky [Jasper II] who, he just... we haven't had a ton of time together, but he just has the biggest smile."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, watch the video below to hear what Becca told ET about Arie's upcoming appearance on her season.

