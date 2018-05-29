'Bachelor' Alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. Cuts Interview Short After Claiming It 'Made Lauren Upset'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is choosing love over the spotlight.

The former Bachelor star was recently profiled by GQ, but according to the magazine, he cut the interview short because it made his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, uncomfortable.

In the piece, titled "The Most Hated Bachelor In America Explains Himself," the outlet says one of their reporters spent two days with the couple in Scottsdale, Arizona, but when Burnham got upset over some of the questions that were being asked, Luyendyk Jr. cancelled the follow-up interview and photo shoot.

GQ claims the Bachelor alum sent a text message to their reporter, which read, "I don't know how the conversation went on your end, but Lauren is really upset. I agreed to do this because I believed it would be positive and shed light on who I am [and] in no way did I want to make Lauren upset. I think our interview is done."

Luyendyk Jr. took to Twitter over the weekend and responded to a fan who read the article and thought it was "very weird" how abruptly it ended.

"We ended the interview because Lauren called me in tears after we invited this women [sic] into our home and was very disrespectful to her," he said. "I stand by her and she shouldn't be made to feel like that in interviews."

We ended the interview because Lauren called me in tears after we invited this women into our home and was very disrespectful to her. I stand by her and she shouldn’t be made to feel like that in interviews. — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 28, 2018

Burnham also weighed in, tweeting, "In response to the GQ article... She crossed a line. Nobody should have to feel bullied in their own home. That's all I'm going to say about that. #glitter."

In response to the GQ article...

She crossed a line. Nobody should have to feel bullied in their own home. That’s all I’m going to say about that. #glitter — Lauren Burnham (@laurenburnham91) May 28, 2018

ET has reached out to ABC for comment.

Earlier in the piece, Luyendyk Jr. also opened up about his season 22 finale of The Bachelor, which is considered to be the most dramatic in franchise history. The real estate broker proposed to Becca Kufrin (whose season of The Bachelorette is currently being played out on ABC), only to break up with her later to be with Burnham, his runner-up.

"My [last] date with Becca ended at three in the morning, and then production woke me up at seven in the morning, and they were like, 'OK, who is it?'" he recalls. "I felt like I was trying to be logical. I tried to think like, 'OK, I know who Becca is, and she's a great person. In the moment, I felt like I was making the right choice."

He tells the outlet he was feeling conflicted and messaged Lauren on Instagram on New Year's Eve, asking if they could talk.

"As soon as I heard her voice, I knew that I had to end things with Becca," he says.

Flash forward to present day, and Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are getting ready to tie the knot. The two announced last week that they will be saying "I do" on Jan. 12, 2019 in Hawaii. Hear more in the video below.

