Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Share Engagement Photos: 'One Step Closer'

After their headline-making proposal earlier this year, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham shared some of their official engagement photos on social media.

Luyendyk Jr. posted one showing him holding Burnham in his lap, both wearing huge smiles in a sunny field.

"One step closer to the wedding :) This is what life is all about, sharing these amazing moments with her. Under 6 months until the big day!" he wrote in the caption.

Burnham shared another photo of Luyendyk sweetly kissing her forehead as she holds her hands up to his face. It's sweet gesture, and also gives us a good luck at her stunning engagement ring.

"It’s now just under six months till I marry this sweet man. He’s been the biggest blessing in my life every single day," Burnham wrote on the photo.

In May, the couple announced on The View their plans to marry on January 12, in Maui, Hawaii, at the Haiku Mill. Luyendyk also noted that the wedding would not be televised, and was to be a "private" event with about 100 guests.

"I think if we could get married tomorrow we would," Burnham said of why they're tying the knot so quickly. "We're just really happy with each other. We vibe well together and are ready for the next step."

