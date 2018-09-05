It's really happening!

The wedding invitations are officially out, and former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancee, Lauren Burnham, will tie the knot on Jan. 12. Luyendyk shared a snapshot of the pair's wedding invitation to Instagram on Wednesday.

"Lauren & Arie request your company at their wedding. Saturday, January 12, 2018, Haiku Mill, Maui, HI," the invitation reads, alongside a photo from Luyendyk and Burnham's recent engagement shoot. "Sending these out this week! January can’t come soon enough ❤️," Luyendyk captioned the pic.

The post comes just one day after ABC unveiled their new Bachelor -- Colton Underwood -- on Good Morning America. Luyendyk has yet to comment on the news, but we think it's safe to say he's pleased the attention will be shifted to another man, after his controversial season finale aired in March.

As for who can expect an invite to Luyendyk's wedding, his ex, Tia Booth, said she hopes she'll get to attend their nuptials -- but said the couple "probably" won't invite any other cast members.

"It might be a little awkward for Arie," she explained.

Luyendyk's most recent ex, Becca Kufrin -- whom he brutally dumped after their engagement to pursue a relationship with Burnham -- said in another interview that she'd be happy to attend their wedding.

"I don't know if they'd invite me [to their wedding], but I guess, yeah, if they want me there, I'd want to share in their love, because I truly do wish them nothing but happiness," she shared.

Kufrin is currently enjoying her own engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen. See more in the video below.

