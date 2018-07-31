Tia Booth Reveals Why Arie Luyendyk Jr. 'Probably' Won't Invite 'Bachelor' Exes to His Wedding (Exclusive)

Tia Booth is hoping for an invite to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s upcoming wedding to Lauren Burnham -- but that doesn't mean she's necessarily expecting one.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Bachelor fan favorite as filming kicked off onBachelor in Paradise in Mexico this summer, where she revealed why she thinks Luyendyk's exes "probably" won't be getting invitations to his nuptials.

"No [I haven't spoken to him]," said Booth, who was one of the few women to offer well wishes to Luyendyk after he brutally ended his engagement to Becca Kufrin on the Bachelor season finale and proposed to Burnham on After the Final Rose. "I've talked to Lauren, not as much Arie."

"I think they're doing great," she added. "I'm honestly happy for them and I hope I get invited to the wedding."

Luyendyk and Burnham announced on The View just before Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette kicked off in May that they'd be tying the knot in Hawaii on Jan. 12. According to Booth, fans shouldn't expect many familiar Bachelor faces at the wedding, after his cold reception at Women Tell All -- where many of her co-stars, including Caroline Lunny and Bekah Martinez, didn't have the kindest of words for him.

"Probably not," she replied when asked if his other exes will get invitations. "It might be a little awkward for Arie."

Krystal Nielson laughed at the idea of attending Luyendyk's wedding, insisting there's "no f**king way" she'd be invited. Even Bachelor host Chris Harrison didn't appear to know much about the event, but still offered some advice to the soon-to-be married couple.

"Arie and Lauren [are] going off to do a wedding and if they are going to try to sell it... great. Good on you," he told ET. "My only advice would be, like, make sure it makes you happy and make sure it's not changing who you really are."

Luyendyk and Burnham haven't cut all ties from The Bachelor, though, as a source tells ET that the couple, alongside several other Bachelor alums like Ben Higgins and Amanda Stanton, were brought back to film funny spots for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The couple couldn't be more excited to walk down the aisle, however, as they recently gushed to ET about wedding planning, with Burnham admitting she thought she'd be "more of a bridezilla."

See more on Luyendyk and Burnham in the video below.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

