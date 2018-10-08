Lauren Burnham is prepping for her big day!

The blonde, 26, engaged to season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., 37, attended designer Hayley Paige's spring/summer 2019 JLM Couture Bridal Show in New York City on Friday, and ET chatted with the reality TV star on all things wedding.

Burnham revealed Paige will be creating a custom number for the Jan. 12 nuptials, which will take place in the enchanting Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii with 120 guests -- a historic sugarcane factory on a private estate surrounded by the island's lush greenery.

"Girls dream about getting married in Hawaii," gushed Burnham. "It’s a beautiful destination wedding spot, and I’m very lucky."

The social media star and the designer met via Instagram. Burnham gushed about Paige and their collaboration on the dress.

"I vibe with her so well. We have very similar interests and style. I’m very girly. She’s very girly. She likes glitter. I like glitter, so it works. She understands what I’m looking for."

The dress, which will exude the wedding's fairy tale theme, has been in the works for a few months now. Following two meetings, Burnham received a sketch from Paige, and her first fitting will be in early November.

"Oh, my gosh, it’s stunning," said Burnham. "She is amazing. I literally get so excited just thinking about it because she’s great."

Paige is equally excited about the partnership and wants to ensure the bride has a personalized experience in finding the one.

"I really wanted her to have a voice with it," Paige dished. "Because I think the way that she carries herself and in this position is really special, and when you do that I think you have a sense of style and know kind of what you want, and I think she has a lot of conviction in everything that she wears. So I wanted to hear from her and what she really loved. And taking bits and pieces from the existing collection but then also adding something new and exciting that’s exclusive for her. So she’ll have a one-of-a-kind dress."

Although the bride wouldn't reveal too much about her future gown, which she wants to be "elegant and understated at the same time," she did tease, "I would say it’s a little bit of a princess vibe, yeah."

As for what Luyendyk wants to see on his soon-to-be wife?

"Arie doesn’t have a whole lot of input. He thinks I’ll look beautiful in whatever I wear. I think he pictures me in something that’s spaghetti strap and tight, but I think that’s what a lot of people assume I will choose, so I might throw something in that’s a little unexpected."

Burnham revealed it has been hard keeping the wedding dress a secret from her beau, who has already picked out his tux.

"I share everything with him. He’s my best friend, so it’s really hard for me to keep a secret."

The big question is: will his exes be invited to the ceremony? Expect to see a few familiar faces as her gal pals from the Bachelor, including Seinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias and Maquel Cooper, who is one of her bridesmaids, will be by her side.

"It’s a really special bond that a lot of people probably don’t understand," Burnham addressed on their friendship. "It’s a little bit quirky in the way we met, but we’ve become really close because of the show and I'm really grateful for that."

