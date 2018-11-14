Lauren Bushnell has a new man in her life!

A source confirms to ET that the 28-year-old Bachelor alum is dating country singer Chris Lane. Prior to becoming an item, the duo had been friends for a couple of months.

The new couple was spotted at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday. Lane, 34, sported a plaid suit and black collared shirt, while Bushnell stunned in a midi-length black dress.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The news follows Bushnell's split from Devin Antin back in August. Antin was Bushnell's first boyfriend since calling it quits with Ben Higgins, whom she got engaged to in the 20th season of The Bachelor. The pair also starred in their own reality show, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, before ending their relationship in May 2017.

Watch the video below for more on Bushnell:

RELATED CONTENT:

Former 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Reveals Whether He and Lauren Bushnell Will Get Back Together (Exclusive)

'Bachelor' Star Lauren Bushnell Posts Biblical Message Following Devin Antin Split

'Bachelor' Alum Lauren Bushnell Splits With Boyfriend Devin Antin

Related Gallery