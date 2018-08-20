'Bachelor' Alum Lauren Bushnell Splits With Boyfriend Devin Antin

Lauren Bushnell is a single woman.

The Bacheloralum recently split with her boyfriend, Devin Antin, a source confirms to ET. The two dated for just over a year.

Bushnell, who works with Antin on her line of rosé wine, Dear Rosé, opened up to ET about her relationship with Antin in July, admitting that she wishes she would have taken more time after her breakup with former Bachelor Ben Higgins before jumping into a romance with Antin.

"In hindsight, I wish I would have taken a little bit more time, but that's the way it went," she said of her romance with Antin, with whom she was friends before dating Higgins on The Bachelor.

"It naturally evolved," she explained. "But I do feel bad, because I went through a very hard, public breakup, and I do think I brought a lot of those emotions into me and Devin's relationship at the beginning. So it's definitely been, like, a roller coaster of a ride."

Higgins and Bushnell announced their breakup in May 2017, a year and a half after he proposed on The Bachelor. By July 2017, ET learned she was dating Antin.

"I think everyone always wants there to be someone at fault, or a reason why, or someone wants to point the finger, and I think because I started dating Devin so soon after, I was kind of an easy target," Bushnell expressed. "That was obviously hard, but breakups are hard, whether you met on The Bachelor or not. Breakups suck."

The former reality star said she wanted to take her time in her relationship with Antin and not rush into moving in together. But she did praise him for pushing her to go after new projects.

"He really does push me to do things that I've dreamt of or I'm passionate about or want to do, and not push me in a way that's like, aggressive," she told ET. "[He] gives me that little nudge that maybe I need at times, which is really cool, and I've never really had someone who does that for me."

