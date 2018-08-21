Lauren Bushnell is speaking out following her split from Devin Antin.

On Monday, a source confirmed to ET that the pair had called it quits after a year of dating. Later in the day, 28-year-old Bushnell took to her Instagram Story to share a biblical quote.

“Friend, this integrity list may seem like a tall order to you, too," the lengthy post began. "But instead of quickly checking off the outside, let’s first be willing to search our hearts and see what’s happening on the inside."

The passage continued with a section that Bushnell underlined in red. "For it is the condition of our hearts that drive our thoughts, emotions, core beliefs, words, actions and reactions."

“Others see and measure us by our outward appearance, but only God can look deep into our hearts and examine the core of who we are. (1 Samuel 16:7)," the post read. "Let’s allow Him to heal our heart-wounds and soften those hardened places that have formed because of past hurts and present.”

Bushnell opted to underline the words "soften those hardened places" in red as well.

The reality star won season 20 of The Bachelor in 2016 and was engaged to that year's suitor, Ben Higgins, for a year and a half. After calling off their engagement in May 2017, Bushnell's relationship with Antin became public just months later in July 2017.

Earlier this summer, Bushnell told ET that she wished she had "taken a little bit more time" in between her two relationships.

"In hindsight, I wish I would have taken a little bit more time, but that's the way it went," she said of her romance with Antin, whom she was friends with before dating Higgins on The Bachelor.

"It naturally evolved," she explained of their friendship. "But I do feel bad, because I went through a very hard, public breakup, and I do think I brought a lot of those emotions into me and Devin's relationship at the beginning. So it's definitely been, like, a roller coaster of a ride."

Bushnell was quick to gush over her new beau, though.

"He really does push me to do things that I've dreamt of or I'm passionate about or want to do, and not push me in a way that's, like, aggressive," she told ET at the time. "[He] gives me that little nudge that maybe I need at times, which is really cool, and I've never really had someone who does that for me."

