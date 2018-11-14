There's a new man in Tia Booth's life!

ET confirms that the Bachelor Nation star has a new boyfriend after her tearful Bachelor in Paradise breakup with Colton Underwood, who is now the new Bachelor.

The 27-year-old Arkansas native tells ET exclusively that she’s dating a man named Cory Cooper, whom she met through a family friend. Booth says the relationship is “brand new,” but that Cooper has actually never watched The Bachelor, which she “loves."

The brunette beauty has even made it Instagram official, posting a photo of the two at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, earlier this week.

Fans got to see Booth and Underwood's relationship rekindle and then end on this the latest season of BiP. His connection to Booth had been a theme even through Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, when she discovered he and Booth spent a romantic weekend together before he tried to find love on TV.

Underwood then admitted that he went to Paradise to pursue a real relationship with Booth, but that he just wasn't feeling it.

ET spoke with Booth back in September, where she opened up about how she got over the new Bachelor.

"I cried every freaking day," she told ET at the Bachelor in Paradise reunion taping. "It just got to where it was like, you know what...it's a mess."

"Honestly, during that breakup, I felt like I was consoling him because he was so upset and it bothered me to see him upset. And I was appreciative that he told me when he did. He knew that he wasn't giving me what I deserved and what I knew I was ready for. And all I could do in that moment was know that he fully tried," Booth recalled. "I feel like it happened exactly how it needed to so we could realize that we are not for each other and so we can both move on."

See more in the video below.

Reporting by Lauren Zima.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Tia Booth Got Over New 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood (Exclusive)

Colton Has Twitter Exchange With Ex Tia Following 'Bachelor' Announcement

Colton Underwood Has a Surprising Message for Tia Booth After Their 'Bachelor in Paradise' Breakup

Related Gallery