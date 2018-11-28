Did Colton Underwood just step out with the winner of his Bachelor season?

The 26-year-old former NFL player took to Instagram on Tuesday to tease fans with a photo of his "babe" at a Denver Nuggets basketball game, weeks after wrapping production onThe Bachelor.

"Date night with my babe. She’s a little pixelated tonight, but I promise you that she has a great personality. Thank you @nuggets for hosting," he captioned the photo -- which elicited laughs from fans, as well as questions about why he chose a pregnant woman emoji to cover up his special someone.

"The PREGNANT emoji. Moving fast I see," one follower wrote.

"You guys read in to things wayyyy too much... can’t a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity? 🤷🏼‍♂️," Underwood tweeted, as another castoff from Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season -- and former contender for Bachelor -- Blake Horstmann revealed himself to be Underwood's date for the night.

"Sorry to disappoint you America, but I'm @coltonunderwood's plus one," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

You guys read in to things wayyyy too much... can’t a guy just take his pregnant gal out on a date without speculation on his virginity? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Colton Underwood (@colton) November 28, 2018

when that pregnant gal is blake... you can’t blame us for having questions pic.twitter.com/82bLDKlkdA — a♡ (@SPlDEYSTYLES) November 28, 2018

During a September interview with ET, Horstmann revealed that he found out just hours before Underwood was announced as the Bachelor that he didn't get the gig.

"We got the call the day before and that was it. His name had leaked, if you will, so it wasn't a blindside. It really wasn't. I kind of had a feeling that it wasn't going to be me," Horstmann shared. "No bags were packed or anything like that, but yeah, it was weird getting the call and I could hear it in their voice right away. I was like, 'Yeah, OK, it's not me.'"

"I wasn't out there campaigning, doing interviews and that kind of thing. That just wasn't me, that's not who I am," he added. "I thought I kind of was going to be the Bachelor, so I was a little bit more reserved if you will."

Horstmann also offered his predictions for how Underwood's season will end. "This may not be a popular opinion, but I do think that Colton is ready to settle down. I do, and I think he will find somebody, I really do think that and I'm actually excited to watch the season," he said.

