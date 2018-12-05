It's almost here!

Colton Underwood's Bachelor premiere is just over a month away -- and we're in for a few surprises. While his virginity has been the overwhelming topic of conversation since he was announced as the Bachelor in September, there's much more to the 26-year-old beneath the surface. And as he exclusively told ET's Lauren Zima at his official Bachelor photo shoot ahead of night one, he's ready to reveal all.

"I feel like I'm finally able to be comfortable in who I am," he shared, adding that he had "zero hesitations" about accepting the gig. "You got to see how I dealt with the serious situations, but there's also another side of me that's this fun-loving, loose, full of energy [guy] and I can't wait to just be myself and showcase that too."

So, from tears to potential awkward conversations to what exactly will go down in the fantasy suite, here are seven things to expect from Underwood's season, in his own words.

1. A Lot of Feelings

It can't be the most dramatic Bachelor season ever without a whole lot of feelings -- and Underwood has promised to feel them all. "The one thing that I want to do is I want to live in the moment. I want to be present. I want to feel all the emotions, the good, the bad, the happy, the sad. I want to feel everything," he told ET. "I'm just so excited for it. I'm very excited for this season."

2. Some Tears

It's hard to forget Underwood's full-on meltdown at the sight of his ex, Becca Kufrin, on Bachelor in Paradise, but according to our new Bachelor, he doesn't usually cry that much. Lucky for us, however, he's not opposed to turning on the waterworks.

"Everybody says I cry a lot [but] I feel like I've only cried twice so far," he said. "But you know what? I'm fine with that, I'm comfortable with that, because that's who I am, and that was the person that I was, and that's what I was feeling in that moment."

"That's what I'm going to apply to this [season], and how I feel in the moment, I'm going to let that be known," Underwood insisted. "I could cry on the first night."

3. And a Little Affection on Night One

The former NFL player is applying that same thinking towards kissing on the first night -- which means we might get some early PDA. "I'm going to live in the moment," he repeated. "[I] could [kiss] all of them, I could [kiss] none of them."

4. A Few Walls Will Come Down

Bachelorette viewers saw snippets of Underwood's private life when he discussed the reasons behind his virginity, as well as offering insight into complex family relationships. While he previously confessed that he wasn't sure his dad even knew he was a virgin, and that they had a much more coach/player relationship, Underwood said that on The Bachelor, we'll get more of the whole story.

"My dad and I have such a good relationship, and we've only continued to grow in that. Same with my mother," he expressed. "I think realizing that I was portraying what a typical football player should be really was eye-opening for me. It was in the moments where I didn't want to cry, where I was like, 'I'm supposed to be this tough football player, I have this exterior that nobody's supposed to see me sweat, nobody's supposed to see my emotions'... that finally came down."

"And I'm comfortable with that. I'm excited for that," he added. "I'm planning on just being me and being true to myself."

5. Perhaps a Couple Awkward Conversations About His Virginity

While Underwood is ready to move on from the topic, he can't guarantee that the women won't want to address it.

"I'm sure they're going to have their questions, and I'm willing to answer [them]," he said. "I can't speak on their behalf, I don't know what they're going to ask and how they're gonna feel about it. But I'm just going to be present in the moment and enjoy every second I have."

6. Maybe Even Some Action in the Fantasy Suite

Underwood is waiting to have sex until he meets the right person, and that might mean he does the deed while filming the show.

"I don't like to speak in definitives," he coyly answered when asked if he could lose his virginity before the fantasy suites -- through it happening on the overnight dates might be more likely.

"We're going to cross that bridge when we get there. It’s just all depending on where my feelings are," he explained. "I said I’m waiting for someone that has the right heart. I’m waiting to be madly in love with somebody, so if that happens by the time fantasy suites comes around, so be it."

7. But a Likely Engagement

"I'm all in. I want to find a wife, I want to find somebody who I'm gonna spend the rest of my life with, I want to find somebody who's going to be a mother to my children," Underwood told ET of his commitment to the show, revealing that he has plans for his relationship beyond the finale. "My mom had me when she was 24, so I want to be a young cool dad. I want to have some fun with my kids growing up."

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's Contestants Revealed! Meet the Women Vying for His Heart

Chris Harrison Teases Shocking Reveal From 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood: 'It's His Story to Tell' (Exclusive)

Colton Underwood Is 'Getting Sick' of Virginity Talk, Blake Horstmann Says

Related Gallery