ABC finally announced the 30 women who will by vying for the former NFL player's heart during this season of The Bachelor. Though we were previously introduced to three lucky ladies -- Sydney, Annie and Katie, -- who got to meet Underwood on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September, the network unveiled the full list in a Facebook Live hosted by Chris Harrison on Thursday.

So, who's got a shot at love with Underwood? Well, there's a good chance his lucky lady is a beauty queen (there's two of them), a 23-year-old (there's nine of them) or a Hannah or an Alex (two of each). However, the show could surprise us, and match Underwood with a woman whose job title is "Cinderella" or sloth (yes, that's real), and while we didn't think it was possible for the show to up the virgin factor, they found a women who's never been kissed!

Check out the full list of contestants on Underwood's season below.

Alex B., 29, a dog rescuer from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Alex D., 23, a sloth from Boston, Massachusetts

Angelique, 28, a marketing salesperson from Hamilton, New Jersey

Annie, 23, a financial associate from New York, New York

Bri, 24, a model from Los Angeles, California

Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina

Caitlin, 25, a realtor from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California

Catherine, 26, a DJ from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Courtney, 23, a caterer from Atlanta, Georgia

Demi, 23, an interior designer from Red Oak, Texas

Devin, 23, a broadcast journalist from Medford, Oregon

Elyse, 31, a makeup artist from Soldotna, Alaska

Erika, 25, a recruiter from Encinitas, California

Erin, 28, Cinderella from Plano, Texas

Hannah B., 23, Miss Alabama 2018 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama

Heather, 22, never been kissed from Carlsbad, California

Adrianne “Jane,” 26, a social worker from West Hollywood, California

Katie, 26, a medical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

Kirpa, 26, a dental hygienist from Whittier, California

Laura, 26, an accountant from Dallas, Texas

Nicole, 25, a social media coordinator from Miami, Florida

Nina, 30, a sales account manager from Raleigh, North Carolina

Onyeka, 24, an IT risk consultant from Dallas, Texas

Revian, 24, an esthetician from Santa Monica, California

Sydney, 27, an NBA dancer from New York, New York

Tahzjuan, 25, a business development associate from Castle Pines, Colorado

Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California

Tracy, 31, a wardrobe stylist from Los Angeles, California

Bachelor Nation was divided when Underwood was announced as the Bachelor in September, following his appearances on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and this summer's Bachelor in Paradise. As Underwood announced on Good Morning America after his reveal, however, he's hoping "third time's the charm."

"There probably would've been a little hesitation if I didn't do Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise before, because it finally allowed me to take a step back from the situation and see what I've learned and how I've grown," he told ET at his Bachelor photo shoot, adding that he's really "come into my own." "There was zero hesitations once it was all through."

"I'm all in. I want to find a wife, I want to find somebody who I'm going to spend the rest of my life with. I want to find somebody who is going to be a mother to my children," he added, noting that his age has nothing to do with his preparedness to settle down. "My mom had me when she was 24, so I want to be a young, cool dad. I want to have some fun with my kids growing up."

It won't be all rainbows and butterflies for Underwood, however, as a recent trailer for his season shows him getting pretty emotional -- and even confiding in a producer that he's "scared."

"It’s outrageous," former Bachelor Ben Higgins said of Underwood's season, revealing to ET that he'll make an appearance on the show. "We were able to meet up, talk and catch up. What I got a sense of, from my time on the show, is that this season is going to be more genuine, raw and vulnerable than any season in a long time.”

As for all that hullabaloo about Underwood being a virgin Bachelor, Higgins called the marketing "brilliant."

"He’s going to be growing up in front of our eyes, becoming a man, doing this for love, doing something for himself for the first time in his life. All these things are huge stepping stones in life that a lot of us have done over a period of time, and I think Colton's doing it in a period of three months," he said. "When I think about ‘What does he have to lose?’ I think it’s all that, not necessarily the virginity thing."

The Bachelor returns Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook Group here.

