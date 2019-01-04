We still haven't forgotten about that wild fence-jumping moment from Colton Underwood's Bachelor trailer -- and he hasn't either.

During a recent interview with ET's Keltie Knight, the 26-year-old philanthropist called the incident "the most pivotal moment in the entire season."

"I did things my way, and I changed the game, and I think obviously you're gonna have to watch to see exactly what I mean," he teased. "Because you can take that out of context, but jumping the fence [was a] very real moment... and it happens towards the end, so you're going to have to watch the thing all the way through to see how it happens, and to see how we get there."

The fence-jumping happens after Chris Harrison is heard yelling after our new Bachelor, and as Underwood explained, not even his close relationship with the host could keep him from walking away.

"In the mornings when we were in Thailand and in Asia, I would go for runs with Chris, and we would work out together. He was really nice to talk to and vent to because he's seen it all," he shared. "But in that moment, my emotions were heightened and I gave production a run for their money, quite literally."

"It's just hard for me to explain, because you can take it out of context," Underwood added, playing coy about just what leads to the occurrence. "But the emotions that were involved with the fence jump were some of the rawest and most heightened emotions that I've felt throughout all of this."

Fans have definitely seen the former football player's emotions, first on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, as he struggled with revealing his virginity, and then, on Bachelor in Paradise, as he struggled with his readiness to move on and find love. "People said I cried too much, but that's just me," Underwood said. "Once those floodgates came open, it was like, 'Oh, this is awesome. I get to express myself and feel emotions and be a normal human being!'"

The Bachelor wouldn't share if he's still a virgin, or if he's found love, but he's hoping he at least made a good season. "I hope you want to see my face after this. I don't know," he confessed. "I hope."

"Of course I had expectations, especially since I was on Bachelorette and [Bachelor in Paradise], so I had some expectations, but nothing can prepare you for this. Is it normal to date 30 women at one time?" he asked. "No, it's not."

"But as unexpected as things were, I'm so grateful and humbled to even have the opportunity to be the Bachelor," Underwood added.

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour live premiere Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says the Fantasy Suites 'Changed Everything' (Exclusive)

Why 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Says the Show 'Isn't for Marriage'

'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Reacts to Contestant Tracy Shapoff's Offensive Tweets

Related Gallery