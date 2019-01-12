Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick went on that date -- and from the looks of it, it went pretty well!

Just three days after Tartick exclusively told ET that he'd be taking former Bachelorette Bristowe out on a date, it actually happened. The two documented their "wine and dancing"-filled night in Denver, Colorado, on their Instagram Stories on Friday.

It seems the pair started their night with a romantic dinner before hitting up a bar with some friends. Tartick first shared a silly video of himself and Bristowe singing along to Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," before Bristowe got down on the dance floor.

"Every date has a different definition of after dinner drink w. friends... sign me up for this 'definition,'" Tartick captioned a video of Bristowe showing off her moves, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

While she partied it up with her friends, Bristowe paid plenty of attention to her date. "He likes wine and dancing," Bristowe wrote alongside a video of herself and Tartick, before sharing one of them dancing together. "OK...... HE DANCES WITH ME."

Tartick told ET on Tuesday that he and Bristowe had plans to go out, after he asked her on a date on an episode of her podcast, Off the Vine. “She is a down-to-Earth, beautiful woman who has a great sense of humor. She seems very strong and knows what she wants and empowers women," he gushed.

The couple's night out comes two months after Bristowe announced her split from Shawn Booth in November. The pair had been engaged since Booth proposed on the season finale of The Bachelorette in 2015. Tartick, meanwhile, hasn't had a relationship in the public eye since dating Becca Kufrin on her season of The Bachelorette last year.

