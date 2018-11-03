Kaitlyn Bristowe is coping with her breakup the best way she knows how.

One day after announcing her split from Shawn Booth, the former Bachelorette is opening up about how she's leaning on family -- and music -- to get her through it. Bristowe took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet photo of herself in the studio with her father, Mike.

"I can’t tell you how much it meant to me, to have my dad by my side while I recorded my song yesterday. His dad was a musician and I just felt like he was so proud of me," she wrote. "❤️Can’t wait for you guys to hear it."

"Nothing like channeling emotions into music," Bristowe added.

The Off the Vine podcast host, who got engaged to Booth on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015, revealed on Friday that they made the "difficult decision" to go their separate ways. In a statement to ET, the former couple said they had evolved as people, but hoped to remain friends and "support each other in new ways."

A source told ET on Friday that the pair had essentially been "estranged" in recent weeks, and that their romance was affected by Booth's increased involvement in his Nashville gym. "Kaitlyn was all in on this relationship," the source shared.

According to another source, however, Bristowe has her own projects to focus on. "It's just a matter of them growing apart," the source explained, adding that they still "care about each other." The source said while their split has been "hard," "Kaitlyn is so strong and amazing and will be fine," adding: "There will be new adventures ahead."

Bristowe opened up about pursuing a career in music while chatting with ET in June.

"I've been writing with a couple people, I've recorded a few songs. It’s more of getting it out there and feeling good about what I’ve done... I want to put something out in the next few months," Bristowe gushed at the time, adding that Booth "loved it." "It's country but it’s also my story. I like it to be fun and a little edgy and upbeat, but maybe one slow song. It’s just fun."

"I’ve only got three songs right now. Maybe I’ll write a song that’ll make you cry, but as of right now, it’s top down in your car driving summer songs," she explained.

See more on Bristowe in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Split: What Went Wrong

'Bachelorette' Couple Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth Break Up

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Thinks It's Time for 'The Bachelor' to 'Move On' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery