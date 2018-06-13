Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals Her Royal Wedding Connection in Upcoming Nuptials to Shawn Booth (Exclusive)

Kaitlyn Bristowe, will you accept this rosé!?

ET was exclusively with the former Bachelorette over the weekend in Napa Valley, California to celebrate RoséFest at Sterling Vineyards, the perfect place to spill on everything from wine to weddings.

“Do I even have to say [why I love coming back to Napa]?” Kaitlyn asked, laughing. “Wine! This stuff keeps me coming back every time. It’s honestly my happy place.”

“Happy” looks amazing on the 32-year-old blonde beauty, who got engaged to fitness expert Shawn Booth on her season of The Bachelorette nearly three years ago. The couple lives together with their dog in Nashville and has plans to marry -- they’re just not sure when.

“We talk about it, it’s not that we don’t talk about it, we just haven’t set a date,” Kaitlyn explained. “And also, I just feel like I don’t have time to get married right now, I'm a busy woman!” (More on that later)

Kaitlyn, who called Shawn her soulmate, added, “[Shawn and I] are so on the same page. I remember [former Bachelorette] Andi Dorfman saying something like, she knew it was over with Josh [Murray] when they didn’t set a date, and I’m like, that is not how we feel at all.”

Although there’s “no timeline” in place for the Bristowe-Booth nuptials, Kaitlyn said it’ll happen “in the next 10 years.” She revealed that starting a family will actually come first, telling us, “In the next three years, you can expect babies. That would be ideal… [Shawn] is so good with kids and even seeing how he is with our dog, I'm like, ‘You’re gonna be such a good dad! He's gonna be amazing.”

Even though a wedding date is still to be determined, the blonde beauty has already made a few important decisions for the big day.

The location? Napa. The sunny California destination is one of Kaitlyn's favorite places to rest, recharge and even give back. At the annual RoséFest, benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation, she sipped over 30 varieties of rosé alongside her closest pals.

The dress designer? Kaitlyn’s pal, designer Hayley Paige. "She's a friend of mine, and she's an amazing designer."

Multiple dresses? Absolutely. Kaitlyn said she envisions at least one “rosé or blush” colored gown with a “funky” design and added, “I might do a wedding crop top, a wedding romper, a wedding dress, keep it coming!”

Televised wedding? “It’s never been discussed [with a network], so I don’t even feel like we ever think of it as an option,” Kaitlyn said. “We’re open to it. So many people are invested in our relationship and they were there with us from the beginning, from the day we met, so I think if it would make other people happy, we would do that too, and then we can always do a little private one ourselves.”

And get this -- there’s even a connection to the royal wedding!

Earlier this year, Kaitlyn worked with Meghan Markle’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, on a bridal photo shoot, who she’d love to have style her on the real day.

“I've been wanting to work with Jessica… I got to try on all these gorgeous wedding dresses and we had a great time,” Kaitlyn dished. “I loved working with her. After the photoshoot, I was like, ‘You’re good, you! You’re good!’”

Kaitlyn added, with a laugh, “[Jessica] was like, ‘Yeah, I’m friends with Meghan Markle,’ and I’m like, ‘Sure,’ and then her pictures [at the royal wedding] are going around and I was like, ‘Oh, you actually are, like, your kids were in the wedding party!’”

However, Kaitlyn admits, the idea of eloping is also pretty tempting. “We do consider eloping actually all the time. When we were in Hawaii last, we were like, ‘Should we just do it and get it over with?’”

What’s stopping the duo? Kaitlyn’s ever-changing mind.

“I always go back and forth. A year ago, I was like, ‘I want a big wedding!’” Kaitlyn explained. “When we know, we’ll decide and we’ll throw it together, but it’s not going to be your traditional wedding. I’m not into the details, I don’t care what color the flowers are, I just don’t care about that stuff, I just want it to be a big fun party.”

For now, the Canadian star is focused less on being a bride, and more on being a businesswoman. In addition to her podcast Off the Vine, and working on her own wine label, Kaitlyn exclusively revealed to ET her latest venture: a scrunchie line called Dew, launching on her birthday, June 19.

“I'm bringing the 90s back! I rock scrunchies almost every day… around my wrist, sometimes, or I tie my shirt up with them. They’re coming back!” she exclaimed.

The line, called Dew, will have a few colors to start, and will expand after Kaitlyn hears feedback from customers and fans.

“You know how when men take their hat off and say, ‘How do you do?’ We’re gonna say, ‘How do you do your Dew?’ and get people interacting on social media with how they use their scrunchies and how they rock it.”

Also in the works? New music!

“I’m in Nashville, it's the place to do it. I've been writing with a couple people, I've recorded a few songs, it’s more of getting it out there and feeling good about what I’ve done. There's a song about whiskey I'm very excited about. I would say, I want to put something out in the next few months. It's country but it’s also, my story. I like it to be fun and a little edgy and upbeat, but maybe one slow song. It’s just fun,” Kaitlyn gushed. “[Shawn] loves it! It might even be on his workout playlist. I’ve only got three songs right now. Maybe I’ll write a song that’ll make you cry, but as of right now, it’s top down in your car driving summer songs.”

