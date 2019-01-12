Bachelor no more!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is officially a married man, after tying the knot with Lauren Burnham at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii, on Saturday, US Weekly confirms. Bachelor host Chris Harrison officiated the pair's wedding, which he exclusively told ET last month would be attended by several other members of The Bachelor family. Seinne Fleming, Marikh Mathias, Jenna Cooper and Maquel Cooper were by the couple's side, with Cooper serving as one of Burnham's bridesmaids.

Burnham walked down the aisle in a stunning gown by Hayley Paige, and the blonde beauty couldn't help but gush about her "fairy tale" dress while speaking with ET at her fitting in October. "[It's] elegant and understated at the same time," she said. "I would say it’s a little bit of a princess vibe, yeah."

ET was also with Luyendyk as he shopped for his tux at the Kenneth Cole flagship store in New York City. "I've always been really into a very clean, simple [aesthetic]," he told ET. "I would love to have a tux that has some grey, but also some black, not just a traditional tux, but something with a little bit extra."

On his wedding day, Luyendyk took to Instagram Story to share a sweet pic of his lady love writing "Happy Wedding Day" in the sand.

Luyendyk and Burnham arrived in Hawaii a few days before their wedding, sharing several photos to social media from their adventures before saying "I do." "Life with you is all sunsets and rainbows ❤️ We’re getting married tomorrow!" the former Bachelor wrote alongside a sweet slideshow of himself and Burnham.

The couple has been together exclusively for about a year, and got engaged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose in March, just one day after fans watched Luyendyk's brutal, unedited breakup with Becca Kufrin. They revealed their wedding date in May, the same week Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette kicked off.

"I don't know if they'd invite me [to their wedding], but I guess, yeah, if they want me there, I'd want to share in their love, because I truly do wish them nothing but happiness," Kufrin said at the time, when asked if she'd go to the couple's wedding.

Luyendyk and Burnham continued to keep fans in the loop on all things wedding planning, and in November, announced they were expecting their first child together. It'll be a baby girl for the newlyweds, as they revealed earlier this month.

During an interview with ET last month, Harrison opened up about Luyendyk's transformation from controversial Bachelor to family man.

"I was not surprised they're getting married. The baby announcement caught me off guard, but I'm unbelievably excited for them," Harrison said. "They built this life in Arizona, they have the new house, they put the pool in, they're just a cute couple. I love them to death and I'm glad that they have kind of gotten away and gotten back to their life. So I'm very, very happy for them."

