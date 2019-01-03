Arie Luyendyk Jr. Calls Out Former 'Bachelorette' Rival Jef Holm

Arie Luyendyk Jr. waited an entire year to throw shade to a spectacular degree.

The 37-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Wednesday to call out his former on-screen competitor, Jef Holm, for a dig he made at the start of Luyendyk's Bachelor season last year.

In his initial tweet, Holm, with whom Luyendyk competed for Emily Maynard's heart on the eighth season of The Bachelorette, wrote: "Doesn't matter who gets out of the limo...I'll give 5k to the charity of @chrisbharrison's choice if @ariejr lasts 1 year with anyone."

Exactly one year and one day later Luyendyk responded with a dig of his own. "Pay up @jefholm... Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. A**hole," he wrote.

Pay up @jefholm... Put that trust fund money into something positive instead of bottle service. Asshole https://t.co/APS3H80BV3 — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) January 2, 2019

Holm, 34, ended up winning Maynard's season of The Bachelorette over runner-up Luyendyk, but split from the then-single mom less than three months after their engagement was revealed. Meanwhile, Luyendyk proposed to Becca Kufrin at the end of the most recent season of The Bachelor, before changing his mind and popping the question to runner-up, Lauren Burnham. He and Burnham are now expecting a child and just over a week away from their Hawaiian wedding.

It seems Bachelor Nation has chosen their side in this particular feud, with both Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti retweeting Luyendyk's message to Holm. Additionally, Nick Viall wrote "Arie 💜👏," with his own retweet. Tanner Tolbert showed his Luyendyk support by sharing a screenshot of the former Bachelor star's post, writing, "I'm suddenly a big @ariejr fan..."

Holm, Sean Lowe -- Maynard's third place contestant, and Bachelor host Chris Harrison have yet to respond to Luyendyk's tweet.

Following Holm's tweet last January, Luyendyk told ET that he was planning to focus on himself during his Bachelor run.

"I know Jef's throwing some shade at me a little bit, but we haven't spoken in four years," Luyendyk said at the time. "He would have lost his own bet, I guess."

"I'm concentrating on me and this whole experience," he added. "I'm not even going to get into that."

During a January appearance on Iaconetti and Beg Higgins' podcast, Almost Famous, Luyendyk further delved into his reaction to Holm's tweet.

"Jef and I haven't spoken since Sean's wedding, which was four or five years ago now, and obviously a lot has happened in that amount of time. I don't really feel he knows the man who I am, and I don't know why the shade's been thrown," he said. "I could really dive into this. But he lives with Robby, he's still hangs in the Bachelor circle of friends, which is fine, I just don't see why he had to come after me and be so negative when his own relationship didn't work out. I feel like it's unfair to judge. I feel more disappointed than anything because I don't really feel like it's a warranted attack on me. I don't get it. "

While on the podcast, Luyendyk also addressed his falling out with Holm, which happened at Lowe's 2014 wedding to Catherine Giudici.

"We had Sean’s wedding, you know, he brought a date. I felt like he handled the situation badly with his date and he didn’t treat that person right,” he said. “And I spoke out, and then he got into a fight with myself and a few of the producers, and that was the last time we talked. I just felt like, in the moment, I had to stick up for that person that he brought instead of him and I felt like he thought that I chose the wrong side, but in actuality I felt like he was treating that person in a negative way... I think maybe there's a little bit of jealousy.”

With their Jan. 12 wedding date fast approaching, Luyendyk and Burnham are putting their full focus into their upcoming nuptials and the imminent arrival of their first child together.

ET recently caught up with Chris Harrison, who will be officiating their Hawaiian wedding ceremony. Here's what he had to say:

