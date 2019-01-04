They're having a girl!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham announced the sex of their soon-to-be baby on Instagram on Friday. The couple -- who announced their pregnancy in November and are set to tie the knot in Hawaii next week -- shared a gorgeous snap from their gender reveal photo shoot.

The former Bachelor wears a light pink shirt in the pic as he adorably smiles ear to ear. His fiancee, meanwhile, sports a chic white look as she blows a handful of pink confetti at the camera. "IT’S A GIRL!!!" Luyendyk excitedly wrote, crediting @griffithimaging for the photo.

During an appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast shortly after revealing their pregnancy news, Luyendyk and Burnham gave fans hints at what they are planning to name their bundle of joy.

"No Arie or Ariel or Aria. No plays off of Arie," Luyendyk, who is named after his father, said. "We wouldn't do that to the little one."

Bachelor host Chris Harrison -- who will be officiating the pair's Jan. 12 ceremony -- has also offered a few suggestions of his own.

"I can't confirm this, but I heard the name is either Christina or Christopher," he joked to ET last month. "After me."

"I told them Harrison would be OK too," he continued, before setting the record straight: "I'm making this up. This is not breaking news!"

"I was not surprised they're getting married. The baby announcement caught me off guard, but I'm unbelievably excited for them," Harrison said. "They built this life in Arizona, they have the new house, they put the pool in, they're just a cute couple. I love them to death and I'm glad that they have kind of gotten away and gotten back to their life. So I'm very, very happy for them."

