Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are starting to think about what they're going to name their baby!

The Bachelorcouple, who announced they're expecting earlier this month, stopped by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcastearlier this week, where they dished about the names their child will not have.

"No Arie or Ariel or Aria. No plays off of Arie," Luyendyk, 37, assured of the baby, whose gender they know but have not yet announced. "We wouldn't do that to the little one."

Luyendyk and Burnham are even using a special app to narrow down the name possibilities.

"It's kind of like Tinder for baby names. So it'll just pop up a name with your last name and you can swipe yes or no on it," Burnham, 27, explained. "I think I have, like, 600 no names on there. So I spend a lot of time looking at baby names because I just want to get it nailed down, but we're still not quite there yet."

"She's stuck on a few, but we haven't really come to an agreement on it," Luyendyk added, before revealing that there are only about 20 yeses on the baby naming app.

The name is just one way the engaged couple is starting to plan for their little addition! Now that she's finally out of the "really hard" first trimester and is feeling like herself again, Burnham and Luyendyk are beginning to think about the nursery in their home, which they just decorated for the holidays.

"Right now it's a dog room that we have to convert," Luyendyk confessed. "We have a four-bedroom house. So when we bought this house, we definitely planned for the future. That is the one room that isn't finished, but we're going to dive into that pretty shortly here. So we're excited about that."

On Monday, the couple got an ultrasound and marveled at their "little munchkin's" brain size.

In addition to preparing for their bundle of joy, Luyendyk and Burnham are also planning a wedding!

The nuptials will take place in Maui, Hawaii, at the Haiku Mill on Jan. 12. The tropical affair will be relatively small, with 120 guests in attendance for the destination ceremony.

Since announcing their wedding date, the couple's been in full planning mode, releasing stunning engagement portraits, celebrating with a gorgeous bridal shower and joint bachelor/bachelorette parties and revealing the invites for their big day.

ET caught up with Luyendyk last month, where he revealed that the couple were planning on waiting until after their wedding to start a family.

"Obviously first the wedding, but we're really excited to start a family," he said at the time. "But I think we're just trying to get through this section. Obviously the wedding is such a huge part of our lives and it's going to be such a beautiful day."

Watch the video below for more on the expectant parents:

