Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are getting ready to tie the knot!

Ahead of their upcoming January nuptials, the two traveled to Las Vegas this past weekend for a co-bachelor/bachelorette party with friends.

According to an insider, the two drove in from Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday and arrived in Sin City around 4 p.m. local time, where they stayed and celebrated at The Venetian Resort. Luyendyk and Burnham got the full VIP treatment, staying in a Lago suite with 1,900 square feet of luxurious amenities, including pink, gold and white balloons floating atop the bed, a pink and gold flecked cake from The Cake Boss' Carlo’s Bakery and giant "Bride to Be" letter balloons.

The couple kicked off the fun-filled weekend with an Italian dinner at Buddy "The Cake Boss" Valastro's restaurant.

Luyendyk and his friends later had a guys' night at TAO on Friday, where they dined in a private VIP area that included a large platter that spelled out "Arie" in sushi rolls. Meanwhile, Burnham and her gal-pals enjoyed dinner at Chica, with a menu personally crafted by Lorena Garcia, the first Latina chef on the Vegas Strip.

Saturday was equally epic for the group, who kicked off the day with lunch at Lagasse's Stadium at The Palazzo. Then, Burnham and her crew partied the night away at TAO -- complete with a presentation of Burnham's name in lights, sparklers, confetti and more! -- while Luyendyk and the guys ate a Southern-style dinner at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.

At the end of the night, the party turned into a joint bash, as Luyendyk and his friends joined in on the celebrations. The group was seen cheering, dancing and toasting to the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. Luyendyk.

But the fun didn't stop there! Luyendyk and Burnham also enjoyed some one-on-one time during their getaway. The two took a romantic gondola ride through the Grand Canal on one of The Venetian's iconic gondolas and posed in front of the resort's LOVE sculpture.

Luyendyk and Burnham got engaged earlier this year following the 22nd season of The Bachelor. Luyendyk initially popped the question to Becca Kufrin on the show, before changing his mind and choosing Burnham. Following the controversy, the pair officially got engaged on the After the Final Rose special in March. The two announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together.

