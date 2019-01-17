Kaitlyn Bristowe is on cloud nine after her string of dates with Jason Tartick!

The former Bachelorette opened up about her weekend in Denver with the Buffalo native on her Off the Vinepodcast on Thursday, and she couldn't help but gush about her new man.

"His energy is electric," she raved of Tartick, who exclusively told ET last week that he had asked Bristowe on a date. "That's the kind of vibe I get from him, that you just feel like you've known him for a long time... That's the vibe I got from him from the get-go."

Bristowe said that she felt like she cared about Tartick's happiness from watching him on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. "I was rooting for him," she explained, recalling that the two met last fall, after his elimination from the show. She said she and Tartick had instant chemistry when they met up following her breakup from Shawn Booth, but she hadn't announced their split at the time, so Tartick didn't pursue her.

"You could tell he just didn't want to cross any lines," she said. "He's a gentleman."

Fast forward a few months later, and Bristowe feels ready to date to again, and wants to make it clear that Tartick isn't a "rebound." "You can't help who you like. .. you can't fight chemistry, and you can't fight a good guy," she noted.

As for her favorite things about the Bachelorette castoff, Bristowe said she's been impressed at "just how respectful he's been through this whole thing." "And we all know I like having a good time... he just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she explained. "The first thing that attracted me to him was that he seems like a dying breed. They don't make them like him anymore. He's a gentleman."

"He has the same morals and values as me and we want the same things," she added. "He's 30, I'm 33, we both feel established in where we want to be in our lives."

When asked if she and Tartick are in a relationship following their time in Denver, the former reality star played coy.

"It's actually so strange to go from being engaged to think of someone as your boyfriend," she remarked, saying that it feels like it's "taking a step back." "But I would be upset if [Jason] was dating anyone else and I think he would be upset if I was dating anyone else."

