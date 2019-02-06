TV

'Bachelor' Standout Cassie's Ex Defends Her After Dual Dating Show Drama

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Cassie Randolph is a fan favorite on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor -- but some fans are confused after seeing her appear on another dating show, Young Once

The series "follows a diverse group of recent graduates from Christian college who are now navigating dating, marriage, debts, and career decisions against the backdrop of life in Southern California," including Randolph and her on-again, off-again ex-boyfriend, Caelan Tiongson. 

Though the show just aired the first episode of its new season, it concluded filming before Randolph appeared on The Bachelor. Tiongson took to Instagram on Wednesday to set the record straight on their relationship, explaining that they had both moved on by the time she started dating Underwood on The Bachelor in September.  

"Make no mistake that Young Once was filmed before The Bachelor, and the fact that they are airing at the same time is a strategy to attract viewers," he wrote. "Both Cassie and I made mistakes in our relationship, but I think we’d both agree it dragged out much too long anyways. This is because I persistently pursued a reunion and she knowingly kept the door open at times because of indecisiveness, neither of which matters because it has been over for good since before she went on The Bachelor."

One year and a day with this man💛

A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on

Tiongson continued, explaining that he and Randolph just weren't the right fit, but that he wishes her "nothing but success and happiness moving forward." 

"Her decision to go on The Bachelor was a decisive moment in my life to move forward so why couldn’t it serve as that for her as well? If I met my dream girl a month after our final closing this summer that would just be how God had it planned for me. Nobody has the right to tell her whether or not she has good intentions," he said. "Cassie will eventually explain her side and I endorse whatever she says because there is no reason for her to hide the truth." 

"I thought this would be the best way to preserve the truth and encourage the trolls to check themselves before tearing down a good human being," he concluded, explaining that he wanted to protect Randolph against any "negativity." "Life is about moving forward, not dwelling on the past 👍." 

I’m posting this here so no words can be misconstrued. As many know, my ex girlfriend is currently a contestant on the tv show The Bachelor. The both of us have also appeared on a documentary series called Young Once. The show catches you up on our lives as the first season was shot at Biola University while we were still going to school there. They happened to catch the closing of mine and Cassie’s on and off relationship during the recording of this show. Make no mistake that Young Once was filmed before The Bachelor, and the fact that they are airing at the same time is a strategy to attract viewers. Both Cassie and I made mistakes in our relationship, but I think we’d both agree it dragged out much too long anyways. This is because I persistently pursued a reunion and she knowingly kept the door open at times because of indecisiveness, neither of which matters because it has been over for good since before she went on The Bachelor. However, it can be said without a doubt that her and I were not a fit for each other. Also, I’m sure there are millions of breakups that have lasted longer than they should have and nobody should be held at fault for that. The reality of the situation is that Cassie is a great girl. Her decision to go on The Bachelor was a decisive moment in my life to move forward so why couldn’t it serve as that for her as well? If I met my dream girl a month after our final closing this summer that would just be how God had it planned for me. Nobody has the right to tell her whether or not she has good intentions. So although the full truth may not be out...not everybody’s business needs to be on reality tv. Cassie will eventually explain her side and I endorse whatever she says because there is no reason for her to hide the truth. I wish her nothing but success and happiness moving forward. I post this because of the outlets who reached out to hear “my side” and because I heard Cassie was receiving a lot of negativity for our past relationship. I thought this would be the best way to preserve the truth and encourage the trolls to check themselves before tearing down a good human being. Life is about moving forward, not dwelling on the past 👍

A post shared by Caelan Tiongson (@caelantiongson) on

Randolph also addressed their relationship in a post on her Instagram on Wednesday. The blonde beauty said that she and Tiongson had filmed the first season of Young Once in 2015, and after their breakup, they unexpectedly filmed a follow-up, which "put Caelan and I directly back in each other’s lives as our social circle overlaps." 

"We filmed for several weeks prior to Caelan heading to Asia to play pro basketball and before I found out that I was cast for Bachelor. The timing of everything was completely chance," she explained. "I care very much about Caelan and I want nothing but the best for him and his life." 

I’m getting a lot of questions about my ex and a docuseries we filmed before Bachelor. While I don’t feel it is necessary that I share all the details, a lot of people are curious and the worst thing is false rumors. I didn’t want to address this without his permission, but he posted about it today so I think it’s good if I do too. Caelan and I dated all through college and in 2015 we filmed Young Once. A while after our breakup we put our past behind us and became friends again. We share a lot of mutual friends and he is close to my family. We both dated other people and had moved on. While we were never officially a couple again, there was a time last spring that we considered getting back together, but that didn’t work out. I was open to staying friends, but he understandably thought this was too hard. Just because we didn’t work out doesn’t mean we now hate each other and don’t care about the other. It just wasn’t right for us. Since I was the one saying we couldn’t be together, this was extra hard for him. Relationships are complicated and navigating isn’t usually straight forward. We were on and off for so long that turning it off for good was a difficult decision as I truly didn’t want to regret giving up if we were meant to be. But certain things were unhealthy and it became clear we were supposed to move on. Over the summer, unexpectedly and out of the blue, we were contacted by YO and learned they were considering a S2- a follow up on some of the original cast. This again put Caelan and I directly back in each other’s lives as our social circle overlaps. One of the storylines highlighted is our drawn out/complex relationship and the challenges of us staying friends post breakup and whether it is possible or not. We filmed for several weeks prior to Caelan heading to Asia to play pro basketball and before I found out that I was cast for Bachelor. The timing of everything was completely chance. I care very much about Caelan and I want nothing but the best for him and his life. Meanwhile I am back to real life, focusing on grad school, working and trying to remain grounded as I balance this new intense scrutiny of my life.

A post shared by Cassie Randolph (@cassierandolph) on

Bachelor viewers couldn't deny the connection between Randolph and Underwood after Monday's episode of the ABC dating show, which showed the pair getting romantic in bed. During an interview with ET on Tuesday, Underwood opened up about their steamy one-on-one date. 

"In that moment, I obviously felt good," he said of his comment that he wanted to "go all in" with her. "I felt really good, and I think it was important for me to just show that with her." 

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC -- join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here

