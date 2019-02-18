'The Bachelor': Ben Higgins Gives Colton Underwood Advice on Falling in Love With Multiple People: Live Update
Is the moment we've all been waiting for finally here? Not so fast.
After months of teasing Colton Underwood's dramatic fence jump, fans thought we might have finally reached the moment that sends him over the edge (literally). That episode is still "a few" weeks away, as Chris Harrison told ET on Thursday, but that doesn't mean this Monday's episode won't be dramatic. This week, we'll see The Bachelor confront his greatest fears (like a woman not being here for the right reasons), and ET will be live blogging along the way.
Underwood previously confirmed to ET that this season gets pretty intense for him, and that his famous fence jump leads to him temporarily quitting the series. While speaking with ET last week, former Bachelor Nick Viall said he felt similar pressure during his season, but wasn't in a position where he would actually quit.
"It's possible Colton could have quit," Viall said when asked how it affects a Bachelor's contract. "[But] in my mind, you did sign up for this. You gotta see it through."
"There were certainly moments where I wanted to [quit]. It's a stressful situation," he continued. "The producers can select 30 amazing women or 30 amazing men, and they might not be your person. ...That's the stresses of being the lead, the pressures of the expectation. ... What if my person's not in this group? It's a truly terrifying situation at times."
Tayshia Names Names!5:17 PM:
"Unfortunately some girls aren't necessarily in this for possibly the right reasons.... I feel like Cassie and Caelynn aren't genuine, and I believe that's who Katie was referring to, and Sydney and Demi," Tayshia tell our Bachelor, claiming Cassie and Caelynn are more interested in parties after the season or becoming the Bachelorette than they are in Colton.
"What am I supposed to do now?" Colton asks. "I had no questions for Caelynn and Cassie, and now I do."
Colton Asks Tayshia What She's 'Seen or Heard'5:14 PM:
Colton is here for answers, and he's not even waiting for the night portion of his date with Tayshia to get them.
"I just want to know what you've seen or heard," he tells her after they enjoy a tour around the city with his dog.
Tayshia Gets the First One-on-One5:08 PM:
The women meet Colton (and his cute doggo!) in a park, where he announces that he'll be taking Tayshia on this week's first one-on-one... right now.
We don't know what's in store, but Tayshia has plans to tell him all about which of the women aren't ready for marriage.
Ben Higgins Is Here5:05 PM:
The group heads back to Colton's hood of Denver, Colorado, where he meets up with former Bachelor Ben Higgins for a little advice.
"I'm nervous. Falling in love with multiple people scares me," Colton admits.
"My only advice now is lean in, be intentional. Don't be scared," Ben says.
Colton Kicks off the Week in Confusion5:01 PM:
"What the f**k?" he says in a confessional video at the top of the episode, discussing the warnings he's received about women not being ready for marriage.
"That's my ultimate fear in all this... From here on out, every decision that I make is bigger and means more, so I don't know, we'll see."
