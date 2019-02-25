Ben Higgins is one of the Bachelor franchise’s most beloved men ever, but he says the series’ newest leading man, Colton Underwood, has him beat.

“He’s crushed me!” Higgins tells ET of how Underwood has done as Bachelor this year. “I’m a peon compared to him. I’ve said since my time that if you want to be a good Bachelor or Bachelorette, it doesn’t take charisma, the most swag or the best looking. … It’s about who will feel in the scenarios and dive deep into people’s stories. … I think Colton’s done a really good job in investing his energy into the people on the show with him.”

However, the Generous Coffee co-founder can name one critical mistake Underwood has made this season, which has, notably, garnered huge ratings for ABC.

“He could ask more direct questions,” Higgins says. “He’s doing a great job of diving in, feeling the moment and making sure he’s present as Bachelor. But I think he has to start asking more direct questions, not only to find out who’s not there for the right reasons, but also to find out what someone is looking for.”

Several women left Underwood’s season with a warning of sorts, telling him to be weary of the intentions of other contestants. Underwood didn’t ask any of those women who they were referring to. So, ultimately, who does Higgins think his successor chooses?

“I watch him and Hannah G. and I feel all sorts of weird,” the 29-year-old says with a laugh. “There’s chemistry between the two of them. The reason I think he chooses Cassie, though, is that we were not seeing a ton of her [earlier in the season]… and then, I think Caelynn is the Bachelorette.”

Frontrunner Caelynn Miller-Keyes was sent home by Underwood on Monday night’s episode. She had been the only contestant to tell him she was in love with him. The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC, but this season's final two weeks will feature episodes on both Monday and Tuesday (March 4 and 5, and March 10 and 11).

