'The Bachelor': Colton Asks for God's Protection While Skydiving: I Have to 'Lose My Virginity' (Live Updates)
Colton Underwood is heading to hometowns!
Our Bachelor has finally chosen his final four -- Cassie, Caelynn, Tayshia and Hannah -- and this week, he's taking a crucial next step by meeting their families. Following last week's drama, where accusations flew about who is and isn't ready for marriage, we'll find out from the women's parents what they think about their TV journeys to find love. ET is live blogging along the way.
While recapping last week's episode with ET, Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball said that he thinks just 50 percent of the remaining women are actually on the show to get engaged to Colton -- and he was leaning towards believing Kirpa and Tayshia in their assessments of Caelynn and Cassie.
"At the end of this, if the girl that [Colton] picks isn't ready, I'm going to be like, 'Yo, Kirpa told you!' I'm going to tweet out, 'Kirpa told you!'" Jordan said. "I'm going to call everyone out because someone's gotta do it. There's been all these red flags. ...I can't wait for the Women Tell All."
Let's see if this week's episode gives us any more clarity.
Colton Asks Jesus to Take the Wheel5:50 PM:
"Tayshia, she's crazy. God, please let me survive this fall. I still need to lose my virginity!" Colton says before jumping out of the plane.
Tayshia Takes Colton Skydiving5:47 PM:
Where did she get the budget for this? After getting put through the ringer in an etiquette class in Hannah's hometown, Tayshia somehow got the budget to take Colton skydiving.
Despite taking Tayshia bungee jumping in Asia, Colton doesn't look too excited. "Oh f**k," he says during the safety briefing.
Colton Meets Tayshia in Orange County5:45 PM:
Tayshia's hometown is up next, and Colton is headed back to sunny southern California.
So far, however, there's not much to see (is there in Orange County anyway?) because Tayshia has him blindfolded.
Hannah Is Falling in Love5:40 PM:
Caelynn's in love, but Hannah G. is getting there. "I'm falling in love with you," Hannah confesses before saying goodbye.
"I'm falling in love with you too," Colton replies as they lean in for a kiss.
Colton Is 2 for 2 on Fathers' Blessings5:38 PM:
"I would like your permission to marry your daughter," Colton tells Hannah G.'s father.
"You know, never really thought about this. Wow," he replies. "I'd give you my blessing."
Hannah's Parents Struggle5:37 PM:
"What are your intentions with my daughter, man? You've known each other, what? A month?" Hannah G.'s dad quizzes Colton.
Hannah's mom, meanwhile, tries to get to the bottom of the relationship during a conversation with her daughter.
Why Doesn't Hannah Have an Accent?5:29 PM:
Just a sidenote here: where is Hannah G.'s accent? She's from Alabama, just like Hannah B., but she definitely doesn't sound like it.
Colton Meets Hannah G. for Her Hometown Date5:26 PM:
Colton meets Hannah G. in Birmingham, Alabama.
"Today, we're putting Colton to the test," Hannah tells the camera, revealing that she's putting Colton through an etiquette class before meeting her parents.
The Date Ends in a Love Declaration5:21 PM:
Before sending Colton off on his merry way, Caelynn tells him that she's done falling in love with him. "I am fully in love with you," she admits.
"I'm ready to get engaged and married," Caelynn tells the camera. "I feel like it's us at the end of this. It feels good to be in love. I'm very happy, very excited."
Colton Gets Caelynn's Dad's Blessing5:17 PM:
"I want to ask you that when those feelings get there... if I could have your permission to marry Caelynn," Colton says.
"Are you ready, truly, to get married?" John asks, though eventually says if Colton gets to a point where he wants to spend the rest of his life with Colton, he has his blessing.
Caelynn's Stepdad Tries to Put Colton in the Friendzone5:15 PM:
"Sounds more like you can just be friends," Caelynn's stepdad, John, tells her.
However, the conversation ends in tears as Caelynn praises John for stepping up where her biological father hasn't.
"I hope John can see everything about us is real," Caelynn tells the camera.
Caelynn's Family Grills Colton5:12 PM:
First Caelynn sits down with her sister, who expresses her doubts. "I'm just skeptical. I just want the best for you. You've gone through so much and you deserve it so much," her sister says.
Next, Colton speaks with Caelynn's mom. "This is defnitely new territory for us," she confesses. "It's hard to wrap my head around it. It's really hard to get there... it's scary to know that could be my daughter. I don't know if you're ready. I don't know if Caelynn's ready. I have no idea."
Colton Meets Caelynn's Family5:05 PM:
The whole family's here to meet Colton and Caelynn (except her biological father, who she doesn't have a relationship with).
"I'm excited to see how he handles being thrown into the fire," Caelynn says as Colton meets the group.
"I have to find out just how sincere he is in this relationship with my daughter," Caelynn's stepdad tells the camera.
Colton Kicks Things Off in Caelynn's Hometown5:03 PM:
Colton heads to Caelynn's hometown first in Fredericksburg, Virginia!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Bachelor': Everything We Know About Colton Underwood's Final 4
Khloe Kardashian 'in Contention' to Be Next 'Bachelorette,' Show Creator Says
'Bachelor' Ben Higgins Speaks Out After Revealing New Girlfriend Jessica Clarke (Exclusive)