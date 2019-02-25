Colton Underwood is heading to hometowns!

Our Bachelor has finally chosen his final four -- Cassie, Caelynn, Tayshia and Hannah -- and this week, he's taking a crucial next step by meeting their families. Following last week's drama, where accusations flew about who is and isn't ready for marriage, we'll find out from the women's parents what they think about their TV journeys to find love. ET is live blogging along the way.

While recapping last week's episode with ET, Bachelor in Paradise alum Jordan Kimball said that he thinks just 50 percent of the remaining women are actually on the show to get engaged to Colton -- and he was leaning towards believing Kirpa and Tayshia in their assessments of Caelynn and Cassie.

"At the end of this, if the girl that [Colton] picks isn't ready, I'm going to be like, 'Yo, Kirpa told you!' I'm going to tweet out, 'Kirpa told you!'" Jordan said. "I'm going to call everyone out because someone's gotta do it. There's been all these red flags. ...I can't wait for the Women Tell All."

Let's see if this week's episode gives us any more clarity.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

