Inside the Kardashians' Night Out Amid Cheating Scandal

The Kardashians are celebrating Jonathan Cheban!

The famous family documented Jonathan's sushi-themed soiree -- which was in honor of his 45th birthday on Feb. 21 -- on their Instagram Stories. Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble were on hand to celebrate, as well as Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

A source tells ET that the group occupied a private room at Malibu hot spot Nobu, which was decorated with gold-lettered balloons. The source notes that the group shared various sushi dishes and adds that Keeping Up With the Kardashians production cameras were rolling at the dinner.

The group sang Jonathan "Happy Birthday," though Kris did have to encourage everyone to join in. During the song, a waiter brought out Jonathan's cake that was made to look like a sushi platter and featured a plaque that read, "Happy Birthday Food God." ET's source notes that it was a white cake with chocolate filling.

The Kardashians gave Jonathan a big red gift bag from Baccarat at the end of the night, ET's source says.

In the midst of the party, Kim, who sported tight jeans, a matching denim tank and nude heels walked husband Kanye West out to his car. When the pair made their way outside, Kim displayed some serious PDA by sweetly kissing Kanye, who wore a camo jacket and dark pants.

Fans will likely notice that Khloe Kardashian was absent from the festivities, amid her relationship drama with her now-ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The NBA player allegedly made out with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

ET’s source says Jonathan “was very happy that everyone came even with what’s going on,” referencing the rumors about Jordyn and Tristan. The source notes that the cheating scandal was not brought up at the birthday bash.

A source previously told ET that Jordyn is "devastated and can’t believe how her entire world has flipped upside down so fast" following the scandal.

On Tuesday, Jordyn revealed that she was planning to share her side of the story on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, something that the Kardashians are not pleased about.

"The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn’s Red Table Talk interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly," a source told ET of their feelings about the episode, which is set to air Friday. "The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way."

"If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone," the source added.

