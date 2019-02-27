Kim Kardashian is once again using her influence to attempt to help others.



On Wednesday the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a screengrab from a user on Facebook warning parents about something called “Momo.”



“Parents please be aware and very cautious of what your child watches on YouTube and KIDS YOUTUBE,” the screenshot states. “There is a thing called ‘Momo’ that’s instructing kids to kill themselves, turn on stoves while everyone is [sleeping] and even threatening to tell their parents.”



“It doesn’t come on instantly so it’s almost as if it waits for you to leave the room then it comes [on mid show],” she continued. “It’s been on Peppa Pig, LOL DOLL, those surprise eggs, and a few others.”



The 38-year-old reality star shared the message along with a note pleading for YouTube’s assistance in this alleged issue, writing, “@youtube Please help!!!!”

She also posted a disturbing image of a character, possibly Momo, which has allegedly popped up in YouTube videos, once again attempting to get the streaming platform’s attention — and succeeding!



YouTube reshared the mother of three’s first post, writing back: “@kimkardashian thank you. We take these reports really seriously. We’re on it — swipe up for more info.”



Kardashian also posted their response, saying, “Thank you!!!”

In the attached document, YouTube explains its staunch opposition to violent videos directed at children on their platform, while also stating that there is recent evidence of the “Momo Challenge.”



“Videos encouraging harmful and dangerous challenges are clearly against our policies, the Momo challenge included,” it states. “Despite reports of this challenge surfacing, we haven’t had any recent links flagged or shared with us from YouTube that violate our Community Guidelines.”

