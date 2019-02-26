Kim Kardashian West can't seem to get enough of Mugler!

The 38-year-old reality star attended the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in Montreal, Canada, on Monday, debuting two glam looks created by the French fashion designer.

First, Kim stepped into a sheer, one-shouldered lilac dress, which featured a gold corset. Seemingly channeling Megara's signature look from Hercules, Kim accessorized with clear shoes and her hair pulled back into a messy updo, as shown in pics shared to her social media accounts.

Later in the evening, Kim changed into a white mini-dress that highlighted her voluminous curves, transforming her hair into a twisted, sculpture-like 'do.

Kim's glam team, hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, also shared some behind-the-scenes photos of how the looks came together. Clearly, it takes a village!

Many fans may recall the last time Kim wore Mugler, because the risqué look -- that left very little to the imagination -- made headlines. The KKW Beauty founder revealed via Instagram at the time that the jaw-dropping gown was a vintage Mugler piece from 1998.

Backgrid

More on that outfit in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Is a Redhead -- See the Fiery New 'Do!

Kim Kardashian Blasts Copycat Labels for Stealing Her Looks

Kim Kardashian Rocks Her Most Revealing Look Yet: See the Sexy Vintage Gown!

Related Gallery