Kim Kardashian West can't stop topping her own sexy looks!

Less than two weeks after she turned heads at the amfAR Gala in New York City, the 38-year-old mother of three dropped jaws on Sunday night at the Hollywood Beauty Awards in her most revealing look yet.

Kim rocked a vintage black Thierry Mugler gown from 1998 with a halter neckline and massive chest and body cutouts. The bondage-inspired look flaunted her cleavage, and took things a step further with a thigh-high leg slit.

She paired the daring look with clear strappy stilettos and thick black arm band bracelets. Kim also wore her hair swept back in a tight, edgy futuristic bun.

"You know that mood when you’re really feeling your look,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted prior to posting photos of the racy ensemble.

At the show, Kim attended with her friend and hairdresser Chris Appleton, to whom she presented the Hair Dresser of the Year Award.

"I’m so excited to announce this award because I respect glam teams so much,” Kim said at the podium. "They give us life. They truly mean so much to me and so many people in the industry have become some of my closest friends.”

After Appleton picked up the award, Kim declared into the microphone, "This man changed my life, so I’m so proud of him!"

