No one does glam quite like a Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian West and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, looked stunning at Wednesday night’s amfAR Gala in New York City at Cipriani Wall Street. For the black tie soiree, both ladies wore eye-catching black gowns.

Kim, 38, donned a vintage Versace gown with a racy plunging neckline that flashed lots of cleavage. She tweeted about the look, writing, “Thank you Donatella & @Versace for lending me this stunning vintage gown for tonight.”

Kourtney’s look was also low-cut, with a thigh-high leg slit. While Kim wore her hair down and wavy, Kourtney, 39, wore her hair up in a high, Ariana Grande-style ponytail.

The sisters attended the gala with their longtime pals, Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck, posing for a photo together at the event, which Kim captioned: “Day 1’s."

The reality stars were at the event to honor their pals and fashion photographers, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and posed with the duo.

So happy to honor Mert and Marcus tonight!!!! pic.twitter.com/UuPcpKuiag — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 7, 2019

