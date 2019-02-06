Khloe Kardashian loves being a mama!

The 34-year-old reality star has been hard at work in the nine months since the birth of her daughter, True Thompson, to get her pre-baby weight and figure back -- and it shows!

On Tuesday, Khloe posted a sexy, sweaty promotional shot of herself in a matching hot pink sports bra and leggings, showing off her bare, toned midriff and chiseled arms.

“Feeling strong and healthy after baby in my @goodamerican coral sports bra and leggings!” she captioned the promotional shot for her clothing company, Good American.

While she’s clearly loving her fit body, Khloe is even more obsessed with her, True Thompson, whom she shares with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Earlier this week, she shared a series of photos of the little cutie out on the beach rocking pink shades.

“I brought sand to the beach ‘cause my beach is better,” Khloe captioned the precious pics.

Last month, Khloe opened up to ET about how her beauty routine has changed since becoming a mom. Watch the clip below to see the exclusive interview:

