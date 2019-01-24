Khloe Kardashian is once again posting mixed messages.

The 34-year-old reality star shared a series of cryptic quotes and notes on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, first posting, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss."

She then added, “I wish I had the time for the nervous breakdown I deserve.”

Not taking the time to explain the emotional messages, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then posted a series of sweet photos and videos of her and Tristan Thompson's 9-month-old daughter, True, at a baby class.

Little True is seen sitting in her mom’s lap while dancing and clapping along to the music, which included “The Wheels on the Bus” and even a Spanish children’s song.

True rocked an elephant hat, trunk and all, and was joined by her precious cousins, including Rob Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter, Dream, Kim Kardashian West’s 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner’s 1-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Khloe captioned a precious photo of True, Stormi, and Chicago crawling around, and deemed them “the triplets.”

The reality star recently opened up to ET about her beauty routine since becoming a mom. Watch the clip below for more from Khloe's exclusive interview:

