Khloe Kardashian is giving the #10YearChallenge a beauty twist!

ET's Keltie Knight recently sat down with the new mom and her bestie, Malika Haqq, as they promoted their #BECCABFFs Collection with BECCA Cosmetics, and relived their pre-contour days.

The pair have been friends for the last 20 years, and have seen each other through it all, whether it's tabloid headlines, relationship drama or regrettable makeup trends. While they've definitely grown over the last decade, it's hard to find something Kardashian and Haqq would take back, even 10 years ago, when they were partying it up together in Las Vegas.

"That one's not that bad actually. We were worse!" Haqq joked of a throwback photo of her and Kardashian at a Vegas pool.

"I look very happy!" Kardashian marveled.

"You do. Well, you were very happy then, I remember that," Haqq replied. "I should have put those glasses on. I was squinting."

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The two are still as close as they were in that photo. "Beauty's changed a lot, but we haven't," Haqq insisted. "We've just gotten better... those are the same besties in that photo, but we just helped each other elevate into a whole lot of other areas."

"I feel like we had fun, and we were so present and in the moment then. It was a different time," Kardashian added. "But for glam purposes, a lot has changed. I didn't know anything about contour... Now when I have makeup on, they're like, 'Oh your nose job!' and then when I wash my face... I didn't get my nose put back on, but the beauty of contour and what makeup can do!"

These days, Kardashian and Haqq are putting their own stamp on beauty with their new BECCA palette, which complements both of their personalities, makeup routines and complexions.

"We use them in different ways, and we also trust the experts at BECCA, who know formulas," Kardashian explained. "We wanted something that was really buildable and things that you can layer, because she doesn't wear any makeup to the gym, but sometimes I need a little glow... listen, we all wanna be cute over here!"

"So, I really trusted them with perfecting the formulas, and they're so good with that, but Malika and I were really adamant about our colors and shades. BECCA is such an easy collaboration because they allowed us to still be very us and we picked our names, but we trusted them with what is the best formulas," she added.

"Going through this process, we decided to create things that worked, and worked for both of us, worked for best friends that get together and get ready and glam," Haqq said. "So, it was really fun."

See more from ET's interview with Kardashian and Haqq in the video below.

