Khloe Kardashian is spilling her beauty secrets!

The reality TV star, along with bestie Malika Haqq, chatted with ET's Keltie Knight last week while promoting the gal pals' limited-edition #BECCABFFs Collection with BECCA Cosmetics in Los Angeles.

Although the star has access to the best of the best when it comes to products, Kardashian revealed the affordable drugstore find that actually works to combat pesky zits.

"I do know if you have a breakout that's red, cortisone cream, -- it reduces the redness," she said. "I've done that a couple times when I needed to, but honestly there's nothing like some water and some sleep."

Haqq chimed in, who swears by mixing water and hydrogen peroxide.

The new mom also dished on the weirdest beauty treatment she'd ever gotten -- goat yoga!

"Well I did goat yoga with Kevin Hart and I don't know if that's a beauty treatment 'cause it wasn't relaxing whatsoever," Kardashian explained, saying she partook in the kooky exercise for a TV show.

"It was like a fad. I don't know if it still is. And you basically are doing yoga and goats walk all over you and it was so cute for about fifteen seconds and they all started peeing and pooping and it was just not fun."

Kardashian, whose daughter True is now 9-months-old, admitted her beauty regimen has involuntarily become more relaxed since becoming a mom.

"There's been a lot of nights where I would fall asleep with my makeup on, which I never used to do. And I will still wear the next morning! I never used to do that. It's the one thing that I'm like, 'Ugh, how did this happen?'"

"Mom life is a juggling act, but just learning how to put some highlighter on -- and highlighter's a little distracting," she continued. "So even if you have a breakout, you're like, 'OK, I don't have time for concealer.' And giving your daughter makeup brushes goes a long way. I learned that. I'm like, 'OK, you're good, right?'"

