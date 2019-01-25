Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing a ‘Kanye For President’ Hat: Pics!

Khloe Kardashian has her presidential pick for 2020!

The 34-year-old reality star was spotted out in Calabasas, California, on Thursday for an outing with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, while sporting a telling accessory.

The new mom was rocking a “Kanye For President” hat with large shades, oversized hoop earrings, a tan trench coat, brown tank top, ripped jeans, brown heels, and a Louis Vuitton side bag.

She was spotted holding hands with her older sister, who sported a gray blouse and sheer pants of the same color.

The sisters were out filming their family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and stopping by a local ice cream shop for an afternoon treat.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Kim Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West, first expressed his interest in running for president back in 2015 at the MTV Video Music Awards. A month later he told Vanity Fair that he was “definitely” still planning to run in 2020.

“I didn’t approach that because I thought it would be fun,” he told the magazine at the time. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh, let’s go rent some jet skis in Hawaii.’ No, the exact opposite. I sit in clubs and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve got five years before I go and run for office and I’ve got a lot of research to do. I’ve got a lot of growing up to do.’”

Kanye has been an outspoken fan of President Donald Trump, even meeting him in the Oval Office last year.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West Surprises Kim Kardashian With Romantic 112 Moment

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Got Into a ‘Major Blowout’ Fight at Kim and Kanye’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian Confirms She and Kanye West Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Related Gallery